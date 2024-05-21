Chelsea are now said to be hopeful they can tempt Barcelona president Joan Laporta into selling them a £616,000-per-week player, as they plot a £68 million summer transfer bid.

Stewart and Winstanley set to lead Chelsea summer transfer plans

Much has been made of the board's end-of-season review, which is set to take place this week, but co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley can breathe a sigh of relief - as it is believed the Chelsea officials are safe from Todd Boehly's axe.

Telegraph journalist Matt Law shared this information last week, with Stewart and Winstanley set to spearhead Chelsea's transfer plans again this summer after identifying £400 million-plus worth of new recruits around this time last year.

They will have to contend with PSR, and potentially have to raise £100 million through player sales by June 30, but that isn't to say they don't have a sizable kitty. Indeed, Chelsea are already on the verge of sealing a deal for Palmeiras starlet Estevao, as the club continue their charge to bring in some of world football's most exciting talents.

Chelsea's most expensive players signed under the age of 23 since 2022 Price Moises Caicedo £115 million Enzo Fernandez £107 million Mykhalo Mudryk £88 million Wesley Fofana £72 million Romeo Lavia £58 million

The teenager could set Boehly back as much as £56 million, including £22 million in add-ons (Fabrizio Romano), with the west Londoners also set to potentially invest a fair amount into the senior team.

A new striker and defender is wanted at Chelsea, with the Blues after Napoli star Victor Osimhen and looking at Barcelona's Ronald Araujo as options for each position. They could also opt to reinforce the midfield, as uncertainty continues to surround the future of academy graduate Conor Gallagher.

Now, as per reports from Spain, it appears that another Barca star is turning heads at Stamford Bridge - in the form of Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has long been linked with a move to the Premier League, as Man United were caught up in quite a high-profile transfer saga revolving around de Jong two years ago.

A move to England could still be on the cards for Barca's £616,000-per-week ace, with a report from Spain sharing details about Chelsea's interest.

Chelsea hoping to tempt Laporta with £68 million bid for de Jong

Indeed, it is believed that Chelsea are hoping to tempt Barcelona with a £68 million bid for de Jong this summer - and by extension their club president Laporta.

They're apparently planning a £68m move for the 27-year-old, and hope to convince the Catalans to a deal, as well as swaying the player himself into finally departing the Nou Camp.

The La Liga giants, for their part, would be willing to sell as long as they deem Chelsea's final offer worth enough - though it is unclear whether they believe £68 million would be that final price. Laporta and co need to sell and raise funds, and de Jong represents a potentially big opportunity, according to the Spanish report.