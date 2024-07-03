Chelsea are prepared to make a forward one of their highest-paid players to join them over Barcelona this summer, and it is believed they're pushing for the deal to happen.

Chelsea expected to sign senior attackers after Guiu and Dewsbury-Hall

The west Londoners have been very busy in the opening few weeks of this transfer window, having signed Tosin Adarabioyo on a free, young striker Marc Guiu from the Nou Camp, ex-Aston Villa gem Omari Kellyman for £19 million and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from Leicester City.

Chelsea agreed a £5 million move for Guiu, the value of his release clause, and the Spaniard is seen by many as a very exciting talent - thanks in part to his stunning Barcelona debut where he scored a winner against Athletic Bilbao just 23 seconds after coming on.

Meanwhile, Dewsbury-Hall has put pen to paper on a £30 million switch from Leicester as Chelsea's most recent and fourth acquisition of the summer. Enzo Maresca is now reunited with his star midfielder of last season, who racked up 12 goals and 15 assists in all competitions for the Foxes on their run to Premier League promotion.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's stats for Leicester City in all competitions - 23/24 Total (Transfermarkt) Appearances 49 Goals 12 Assists 15 Yellow cards 6 Red cards 0 Minutes played 3,860

While both Guiu and Dewsbury-Hall come as serious talents who can contribute going forward, the former is perhaps seen more as one for the future and not a direct upgrade on Maresca's attacking options right now.

Chelsea remain on the hunt for a new striker this summer, despite Nicolas Jackson being firmly in their plans (Fabrizio Romano). Co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have a number of reported targets, with Chelsea prepared to bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen in their search for a vocal point to lead the line.

Meanwhile, a new wide player may also come in. Chelsea were involved in a high-profile race to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, but the 22-year-old chose to join Vincent Kompany at Bayern Munich instead.

Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as a potential Olise alternative, with Sport now sharing a very interesting update on their pursuit of the Spain starlet.

Chelsea prepared to offer Williams £327,000-per-week to join them

The 21-year-old, who has impressed at Euro 2024 with his country, is also a wanted man at Barcelona - who he actually wants to join.

However, Sport claim that hasn't deterred Todd Boehly and Chelsea chiefs, who are pushing for a move and have made contact through intermediaries. They also state that Chelsea are prepared to make Williams one of their highest-paid players to join them over Barca.

They're willing to offer a salary as high as €20 million-a-year, roughly translating to around £327,000-a-week, and it is believed Chelsea have no problem paying Williams' £51 million release clause either. While the Bilbao star prefers a move to Catalonia right now, there are certainly incentives which could feasibly change his mind.