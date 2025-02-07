Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are now targeting a Chelsea youngster who manager Enzo Maresca has mapped out for a "key role" next season.

Chelsea prepare for FA Cup tie at Brighton after win over West Ham

The west Londoners have tasted defeat just once in their last six games across all competitions in 2025, with Maresca's side making a solid start to the new year and competing on multiple fronts.

Chelsea most recently overcame a 1-0 deficit to clinch a much-needed 2-1 win over London rivals West Ham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, and now travel to Brighton on Saturday for their fourth round FA Cup tie.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th Arsenal (away) March 16th

It wasn't the January transfer window most supporters had hoped for, with BlueCo electing not to sign a prolific new striker amid Nicolas Jackson's damp run of form. Chelsea did make contact with Ipswich over Liam Delap (Simon Phillips), and were linked with a host of other high-profile options, but the club had to settle for midfielder Mathis Amougou in a £12 million deal from Saint-Étienne and a recall for Trevoh Chalobah as their only winter incomings.

A host of players departed Cobham as well - including the likes of João Félix, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Axel Disasi, Renato Veiga and Ben Chilwell - but none of the aforementioned were regulars under Maresca and needed to be shipped out for game time.

Barring Casadei, they all left on loan, so Chelsea will need to find them permanent suitors when they return this summer.

While their futures seem far away from the club, one player currently out on loan but set for a pivotal first-team role next season is Brazilian starlet Andrey Santos.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign at Chelsea's sister club Strasbourg in Ligue 1, having racked up eight goals and three assists in 21 appearances across all competitions, with Santos pinpointed for a "key" role under Maresca next campaign as a result.

His form at Strasbourg has been so impressive that Vincent Kompany's Bayern are now thought to be keeping tabs.

Bayern Munich target Andrey Santos with Chelsea stance revealed

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, writing for GiveMeSport, Bayern have started tracking Santos ahead of a potential Chelsea swoop.

The South American's performances have attracted admiring glances from the Allianz Arena, but Chelsea have adopted a firm stance over selling Santos.

Indeed, the club are not open to any offers this summer, so Bayern will have a tough time in striking any deal with Maresca's side who appear determined to keep hold of the midfielder.

Strasbourg boss Liam Rosenior highlights why Chelsea are so enarmoured by Santos, praising his professionalism and attitude as a captain-level player.

"He constantly shows professionalism every day in his work, he constantly wants to improve and constantly trains at 100%," said Rosenior.

"There were other players that had a worthy cause to be captain, but I felt that Andrey was the right choice. I felt that he didn’t do the armband any disservice at all.”