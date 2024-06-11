Initial talks have been held as Bayern Munich now consider signing a £68 million Chelsea player, coming after they were linked with another member of Enzo Maresca's squad very recently.

Players who Chelsea could sell this summer

Todd Boehly and the Stamford Bridge board are set for a busy summer window of both incomings and outgoings, coming as they look to usher in Maresca's new era as Chelsea head coach.

Tosin Adarabioyo is already joining Chelsea on a free transfer from Fulham, and that's before the window has even opened. The west Londoners could apparently add another centre-back to Maresca's ranks after Tosin, as well as a new striker (Fabrizio Romano), but certain players will need to leave and make room for these potential new arrivals.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Trevoh Chalobah, Malang Sarr and even Raheem Sterling are just some of the players who Chelsea could look to sell when the transfer window reopens on June 14, and it is believed Ian Maatsen is among the Chelsea crop looking very likely to depart as well.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the league last season Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

The Dutchman, who starred under Edin Terzic on Borussia Dortmund's run to the Champions League final last term, has a £35 million release clause in his contract and Dortmund are believed to be keen on signing him permanently. Indeed, it is also apparently the case that Bayern are considering a move for Maatsen, with the two Bundesliga sides considering whether to bring Maatsen to Germany indefinitely.

The 22-year-old, though, isn't the only Chelsea player who Vincent Kompany and co have their eyes on Stamford Bridge. Versatile first-teamer Levi Colwill, who the west Londoners valued at around £68 million to ward off suitors last year, is now also attracting their interest.

Initial talks held as Bayern consider signing Colwill

Bayern are currently chasing Bayer Leverkusen ace Jonathan Tah as a centre-back option, but according to Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg, Kompany's side have Colwill on their agenda as an alternative - and it isn't entirely ruled out that they will try and sign both men

Initial talks have apparently been held as Bayern seriously consider signing Colwill, with Plettenberg sharing news on X this week.

The Englishman started 20 league games for Chelsea under Mauricio Pochettino last season and chipped in with some excellent performances. PSG have also registered an interest in Colwill, according to some reports, so it will be interesting to see if Maresca entertains the thought of letting him head to Europe.