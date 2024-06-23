Chelsea value a highly-rated first-teamer at around £100 million if they even entertain the notion of selling him this summer, coming after claims that Bayern Munich are targeting him and he'd be open to a move.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer

Ian Maatsen looks set to swap Chelsea for Aston Villa, which would come as another departure after Thiago Silva's move back to Brazil, but it is believed that many more players could follow them out of the Stamford Bridge exit door.

Villa agreed a £37 million fee to sign Maatsen, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Midlands talent Omari Kellyman going the other way in a separate move for around £19 million - coming as an unofficial kind of swap deal.

After Maatsen, an array of Enzo Maresca's squad have been linked with high-profile exits. Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja, Conor Gallagher, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Omari Hutchinson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher come as players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer, with Todd Boehly looking to balance the books and comply in terms of PSR regulations.

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Arrizabalaga is attracting interest from Real Madrid, who could look to bring the Spaniard back to the Bernabeu on a permanent deal after he spent last season there on loan. Meanwhile, Juventus have even been linked with a surprise move loan move for Cucurella, so it will be interesting which of these claims come to fruition in the next few weeks.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, another big-name European club have their eyes on versatile defender Levi Colwill. Indeed, Vincent Kompany's Bayern are said to be real admirers of the Englishman who is highly-rated in west London.

Earlier this month, Plettenberg even claimed that Bayern could make a move for Colwill in addition to Jonathan Tah. A separate Sky Germany report, via The Mail, also stated that Colwill is open to joining Kompany at Bayern and willing to consider the possibility.

Chelsea think Levi Colwill is worth around £100 million

Now, as per The Athletic, Kompany's side may run into a serious roadblock if they decide to pursue Colwill further. According to their information, Colwill could fetch close to £100 million if Chelsea even decided to sell, which would surely rule Bayern out immediately in terms of doing a deal.

The 21-year-old is apparently viewed as an elite Cobham talent with the potential to blossom into one of England's best centre-backs, which is why he is deemed not for sale by the club.