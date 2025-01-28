Chelsea are in winter negotiations over signing an elite club's forward, after asking about the conditions of a deal before transfer deadline day on February 3rd.

Chelsea attempting to sign a new attacker in January

Enzo Maresca and co are in the market for a new attacker, as widely reported, with exits for the likes of Christopher Nkunku remaining a serious possibility.

Nkunku is being chased by both Man United and Bayern Munich, with departures to either club deemed realistic as talks remain ongoing behind-the-scenes. The 27-year-old, despite reportedly agreeing terms with Bayern already, is said to be open to an Old Trafford switch.

In the event Nkunku does leave, it is believed that Chelsea will push for a replacement (Simon Phillips), with the west Londoners keen not to leave Maresca too short of quality options as we enter the second half of 2024/2025.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (away) February 3rd Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

This has led to reliable news sources reporting that Chelsea are targeting the likes of Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens. Garnacho, who could leave United before the transfer deadline, fits into Chelsea's mould as an exciting young forward with bags of potential - and one who could also be available for hire with talks previously held.

Gittens, meanwhile, is of a similar ilk, not to mention homegrown, so it is clear why BlueCo are keen on the aforementioned duo.

Earlier in the window, there was talk of a potential Chelsea swap deal involving Bayern Munich starlet Mathys Tel and Nkunku, with Maresca's side maintaining their keen interest in the Frenchman despite rumoured negotiations for other targets like Garnacho.

Chelsea in talks to sign Mathys Tel with fresh negotiations imminent

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are in talks to sign Tel from Bayern, and both sides are set for fresh negotiations in the coming days to gauge whether a move for the 19-year-old is indeed possible.

The Bavarians are open to offloading him this month, potentially on loan or on a permanent deal, and while Tel is yet to be convinced by a possible move to Stamford Bridge, this stance could well change.

Chelsea want to sign the versatile striker, called a "role model" for young players, in an outright move - but would also be prepared to bring him on an initial loan deal with the obligation to buy. Vincent Kompany's side, as per this report, would demand around £40 million.