Chelsea chiefs are considering a "significant" bid to sign a potential replacement for the exit-bound Ben Chilwell, amid consistent reports that the £200,000-per-week defender is set to leave Stamford Bridge next year.

Chilwell deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca at Chelsea

Head coach Enzo Maresca hasn't managed to find a place for Chilwell in his long-term plans, despite the England international's big-name status, and it is believed he is now almost certain to leave in 2025.

Maresca has even admitted that Chilwell was meant to leave in the summer window, but unlike fellow high-profile ace Raheem Sterling, who sealed a season-long loan move to cross-town rivals Arsenal, a transfer didn't quite come to fruition.

The 27-year-old is said to have plenty of admirers heading into January - including from clubs in the Premier League, Serie A and La Liga - and there is a growing clamor for his services, according to reliable Chelsea journalist Simon Phillips.

"Chilwell now wants out because he wants to play football and save his international career, and Chelsea also want him gone," wrote Phillips via his Substack earlier this month.

"Clubs are interested in Chilwell still, but at the moment there has been no serious approaches. However, SPTC sources have heard that Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Manchester United are the most interested clubs from the Premier League.

"Chilwell has also had interest and agent approaches from clubs in La Liga and Serie A. Chelsea are encouraging clubs to come forward for Chilwell by making them aware of his availability. They have spoken to a number of clubs for January already."

It is worth noting that Chilwell attracted interest from Turkey before their window shut in September, but it appears the former Leicester City star had little interest in making a move to the Super Lig at this stage of his career.

Chelsea considering "significant" bid to sign Alejandro Grimaldo

Marc Cucurella has cemented his place as Maresca's preferred left-back position, but when Chilwell does leave, which appears inevitable, Chelsea will need a quality replacement.

According to Spanish media, it is believed Bayer Leverkusen star Alejandro Grimaldo is on their radar. The Spaniard has dazzled as a left-wing-back under Xabi Alonso, playing a key role in their Bundesliga triumph last season, and has started this term in similar fashion.

Grimaldo's started nearly all of his 14 appearances in all competitions, bagging two goals and four assists as an attack-minded wing-back in Alonso's system.

Naturally, this has attracted attention from elite clubs, and Chelsea are one of them. One Spanish report claims that Chelsea are considering a "significant" bid to sign Grimaldo, who the Blues view as a "quality" potential reinforcement who can add dynamism to Maresca's left-flank.

The 29-year-old wouldn't possess much sell-on value due to his age, with BlueCo demonstrating a preference of buying younger players since their takeover in 2022. However, a player of Grimaldo's ability could be worth steering away from that philosophy.

“Grimaldo’s work ethic and dedication are incredible," said Julian Weigl.

"He is always trying to improve and helps lift the team with his performances.”