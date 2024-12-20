Chelsea have made contact over signing a very highly-rated striker, who's drawn comparisons with Galatasaray star Victor Osimhen, coming after Enzo Maresca's side failed with a late summer move for the Nigerian.

Chelsea draw up striker shortlist after botched Victor Osimhen deal

During the latter phase of the summer transfer window, Chelsea held late talks over signing Osimhen from Napoli, but the move couldn't come to fruition.

Chelsea were directly Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli for his services, but neither team could come to terms on both a fee and terms for Osimhen, who later settled for a season-long loan move to Super Lig champions Galatasaray.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

The African superstar's deal with Galatasaray is rumoured to include a break-clause, meaning certain interested sides, including Chelsea, can elect to activate it and make a swoop for Osimhen in January.

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, the 25-year-old remains on Chelsea's striker shortlist for 2025, alongside the likes of Liam Delap, Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Boniface, but it is unclear whether they're keen on bringing him in for January.

Nicolas Jackson is leading the line superbly right now, and Chelsea are currently the Premier League's top goalscorers, with both Christopher Nkunku and Cole Palmer already hitting double figures across all competitions.

That being said, if Chelsea were to move for him in the summer, there is every reason to believe Osimhen would be keen on a switch to Stamford Bridge.

"I know what Victor wanted," said ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi-Mikel on Osimhen's eagerness to join Chelsea earlier this year.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that, because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now, and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club."

The desire to join Chelsea is clearly there, but BlueCo may not even elect to go back in his direction next year. There are many different options on the table for Maresca's side, and one of them is RB Leipzig starlet Benjamin Sesko.

Chelsea had an offer rejected to sign Sesko mid-way through the summer window, alongside both Man United and Arsenal (Fabrizio Romano), with the Slovenia international choosing to remain and sign a new contract with Leipzig.

Sesko's fresh contract is rumoured to include a new release clause set at around £63 million, and he apparently has a gentlemen's agreement that he can leave Leipzig in either 2025 or 2026.

The prospect of an exit for the 21-year-old is very much alive, with journalist Rudy Galetti now sharing an update on his future, which involves Chelsea.

Indeed, writing for TEAMtalk, he says that Chelsea have made contact over signing Sesko from Leipzig, as they hold talks with the agents and intermediaries of numerous striker targets who they believe could reinforce their attacking options.

"Benjamin Šeško is among the game’s top young talents and has enormous potential to become a top player," said interim Man United recruitment director Christopher Vivell, formerly of Leipzig.

"He has all the qualities to do that. He’s extremely quick, has a great jump on him and is strong in the air. Benjamin is a real goalscorer, who despite his 1.95m (6'4") is mobile and technically strong. His abilities make him a special player with a special profile."

Interestingly, Football Transfers have also called Sesko a "similar" striker to Osimhen.