Chelsea have reportedly made an offer to sign an "awesome" new striker, with those at Stamford Bridge already receiving a response.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues brought in a new striker over the summer with a move for Nicolas Jackson, however, it seems as if the club want another in 2024. Only Manchester United (22) and West Ham United (33) have scored less than Chelsea (34) in the Premier League out of the sides in the top half.

There have been plenty of rumours over a new attacking addition, with Mauricio Pochettino claiming last month that the club could be active this month, saying:

"After the first half of the season, we need to check. That is the reality. If we are not receiving enough, maybe we need to do some movement.

"That is the thing to analyse with the sporting directors, to see if we can change this dynamic and improve in the second half of the season. We need to be more aggressive. Then it's a massive assessment and when the transfer window opens, we will see what we can do.”

However, it looks as if not all of Chelsea’s targets are ones who could come in and strengthen Pochettino’s side immediately, with the club, and by extension owner Todd Boehly, seemingly looking at the bigger picture with a move for an in-demand teenager.

Chelsea make Milos Lukovic bid

According to The Secret Scout on X, Chelsea officials flew to Serbia to discuss a move for striker Milos Lukovic and even made a £4m offer, although it was turned down with FK IMT wanting a sell-on clause.

Reports elsewhere have claimed that Chelsea’s partner club Strasbourg in France are locked in a battle with Eintracht Frankfurt for the 18-year-old. Lukovic appears to be a man in demand this month, and if the Blues do come out on top for his services, it looks as if he will go on loan to France with Strasbourg, managed by Patrick Vieira.

Already the captain for FK IMT, Lukovic has made 70 senior appearances for the club and has starred this season. His form has also caught the eye of Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, who said:

It looks as if Lukovic will be a name to keep an eye on in the future, so if Chelsea manage to win the race for his services and loan him to France, it could prove to be a brilliant piece of business further down the line.