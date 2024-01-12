Chelsea have apparently told a major club via intermediaries that they're keen on signing one of their star players.

Pochettino hints at potential January signings

Despite spending nearly £400 million last summer, it has been another regrettable season of the Todd Boehly era so far.

Chelsea currently languish in mid-table after an inconsistent first half of the Premier League campaign, something which manager Mauricio Pochettino is looking to rectify as soon as possible.

The Blues have been heavily linked with the signing of a world-class new striker to solve their goalscoring woes, and it is believed Napoli star Victor Osimhen is a concrete target for Chelsea.

Meanwhile, the pending departure of veteran defender Thiago Silva this summer, when his contract expires, has also highlighted the need for another centre-back sooner rather than later.

Pochettino, speaking to Sky Sports just before the window opened, hinted that January signings are a real possibility.

"The Sporting Director and us, we are always talking and assessing - if we need to do something, we'll be ready," said Pochettino on January transfers at Chelsea.

"The pressure is always to bring young talent, and we have different types of targets - with experience, without experience, some younger than others and that's what it takes to provide the team with what it needs.

Chelsea rumoured striker targets for January Latest update Santiago Gimenez 18th December Dusan Vlahovic 10th January Victor Osimhen 11th January Viktor Gyokeres 23rd December

"We need to be open to describing the situation. Always communication is really good with the owners, we're sharing everything. It's about sharing ideas; we need each other to express our vision in a way that's a positive statement for the club.

"If we need to add, we do it together, in a way that takes the best decision for the club."

For the defensive area, journalist Graeme Bailey and HITC claim Chelsea are very interested in a big name.

Chelsea express interest in Ronald Araujo

Indeed, they say Barcelona star Ronald Araujo is that man, with Arsenal, Man United and Newcastle also making contact with the La Liga giants alongside Pochettino's side.

Chelsea have apparently told Barcelona they want Araujo through intermediaries, but the Spaniards aren't keen on selling one of their star players. The Uruguay star has made league appearances under Xavi this season, but would've made much more had it not been for a muscle injury earlier in the campaign.

Araujo is apparently set to be rewarded a bumper new contract for his performances at the Camp Nou as well, with the £125,000-per-week star being called one of the "top three" centre-backs in world football by Spanish legend Carles Puyol.

"He’s in extraordinary condition," said Puyol on Araujo late last season.

"I’ll stick with what they’ve told me, because I don’t know him personally, but he’s very professional, humble, he always gives his best in training and matches and that’s where his performance is. Right now, if he’s not the best central defender in the world, he’s among the top three."