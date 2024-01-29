Chelsea have made their move to sign Newcastle United's Callum Wilson before Thursday’s deadline, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues appear to be on the search for a new addition in the final third before the window slams shut, especially as there seems to be a possibility of Armando Broja leaving Stamford Bridge. Recent reports have claimed that Chelsea could sell the Albanian for around £35m, with the likes of Crystal Palace, Fulham, West Ham and Wolves all expressing an interest.

Should the 22-year-old leave, Mauricio Pochettino would be left with just Nicolas Jackson as his only senior centre-forward option. The Senegal international is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, just like Napoli star Victor Osimhen of Nigeria, who is reportedly on course to join Chelsea later this year.

Therefore, a short-term solution for the remainder of the campaign could be on the cards, with the likes of Karim Benzema mooted as a possible option. Meanwhile, AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho have all been offered to Chelsea. Wilson is another to have been offered to the Blues, and a new development has now emerged.

Chelsea make Wilson approach

According to Phillips, relayed by The Chelsea Chronicle, the Blues have made a late enquiry to Newcastle over a loan deal for Wilson. However, the Magpies would only reportedly be willing to listen if a transfer was a permanent offer.

It has been claimed that Newcastle value Wilson at around £18m, with Arsenal and Manchester United also on alert alongside Chelsea.

The England international has now made more than 100 appearances for Newcastle after joining from Bournemouth in 2020. The 31-year-old has scored 46 times and registered 11 assists for the Magpies, but this isn’t the first time he’s been on the radar at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea actually wanted to sign Wilson from Bournemouth back in 2018, with assistant manager at the time, Gianfranco Zola, saying:

"I'm sure that there are a lot of players, they are linked with us. Certainly Callum Wilson is doing very well for this club and he's an interest not only for us but for many.

"He's strong, fast and he sees the goal. I like him because he's quick but also strong in the air, which is also a very important quality.”

Phillips has also said in recent days that Wilson is open to a Chelsea transfer, so this could be one that goes down to the wire, with time ticking until the deadline.