Chelsea have been heavily linked with a January move for Karim Benzema, and a new update has suggested that the Blues are now in talks.

Chelsea's search for a new striker

Mauricio Pochettino’s side once again showcased their struggles in front of goal on Friday evening, drawing 0-0 with Aston Villa in the FA Cup.

The Blues and Todd Boehly are yet to complete any incoming business this month but have been heavily linked with a move for a new striker, including marquee names such as Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres. Chelsea are thought to be in pole position to sign Osimhen in the summer, whereas a big-money bid for Gyokeres was turned down earlier this month.

Therefore, for the remainder of the season, Chelsea could look at short-term solutions in the final third to rival Nicolas Jackson, should Armando Broja leave Stamford Bridge. Four forwards that have been offered to Chelsea this month have been AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho, whereas Benzema has also been mentioned as a target.

Recent updates in the week said that Chelsea were set to make contact with Benzema, and it looks as if that has materialised.

Chelsea in Karim Benzema talks

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea talks over a move or Benzema are ongoing, and ‘a number of connections have suggested that the opportunity to bring in someone like the 36-year-old is something that really excites the owners’, and by extension Boehly.

The report adds that Benzema’s team are ‘in constant communication with Chelsea’ and that ‘all avenues have been discussed’, even though 'his wages are problematic'.

Benzema only made the move to Saudi Arabia in the summer, joining Al-Ittihad after leaving Real Madrid. As to be expected, the 36-year-old has continued to shine in front of goal, so he could be the perfect option for the Blues as they look to make a later surge up the Premier League table, while also looking to lift both domestic cup titles.

Karim Benzema career stats Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 648 354 165 Lyon 148 66 27 Al-Ittihad 20 12 5 France 97 37 20

Benzema has also been praised in the past, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig saying:

It looks as if a high-profile deal could be one to keep an eye on in the final days of the window, although any move could be dependent on Broja’s future.