Chelsea are believed to be the favourites to sign a big-name striker in a potential mega-money transfer this year, according to one journalist.

Chelsea eyeing new forward

The Blues appear to be on the hunt to secure the services of a marquee forward in 2024, with the likes of Viktor Gyokeres and Victor Osimhen both linked with moves to Stamford Bridge.

Mauricio Pochettino has Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja as his go-to options at this moment in time, although the former has had a tricky start to life in England and is away at the Africa Cup of Nations, while the latter has been linked with a Stamford Bridge exit.

Therefore, Todd Boehly may need to get the chequebook out again over the coming months, and there have been claims that the Blues had recently failed with a £73m offer for Gyokeres.

Things look to be more positive when it comes to Osimhen, though, with the Napoli star reportedly open to a transfer after Chelsea held “positive” talks with the player’s entourage.

“I understand Chelsea have had contact with Osimhen’s entourage in recent weeks/days to discuss the possibility of the Napoli striker joining Chelsea. The feedback they have had is positive, with there being an understanding that Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea", journalist Simon Phillips said earlier this month.

“Behdad Eghbali has initiated this contact and now has good relations with Osimhen’s agent. Now, that doesn’t mean Chelsea are 100% signing Osimhen, and it doesn’t mean that he would also not be open to joining other clubs if they come in.

“But right now, Chelsea’s ownership are very keen to try and do something to get Osimhen in the door at Chelsea and one source has even said they are still looking for a way to try and make that happen this month.”

It now looks as if Chelsea are in a good position to get a transfer done at some point this year, following a new claim from journalist Dean Jones.

Victor Osimhen transfer latest

According to Jones, writing for GiveMeSport, Chelsea are the current “favourites” to win the race for Osimhen. The Blues are in pole position for the Nigeria international ahead of Real Madrid, with sources in Spain insisting he is not currently a key target at the Bernabeu.

Chelsea, who have been in early contact over a move for Osimhen through intermediaries, were worried about potential interest from the European giants. However, Jones adds that Madrid ‘spending over £100million on Osimhen has not been factored into that at this stage, giving Chelsea further hope as they prepare their pitch for the Nigerian goal machine’.

Osimhen, whose release clause stands at €130m (£110m) has gone from strength to strength in front of goal with Napoli and has been dubbed a goal-scoring "machine" and "Napoli’s heart and soul" by journalist Mina Rzouki.

Victor Osimhen Nicolas Jackson Armando Broja Goals 82 20 18 Assists 18 7 2 Progressive passes 146 93 62 Shots per 90 mins 3.89 2.43 2.04 Shot creating actions 345 120 100 Career stats, as per FBref

Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has hailed the player as a “superman”.

If Chelsea were to get a deal over the line for Osimhen, it could help take Pochettino’s side to the next level, especially after the forward’s 31-goal tally during the 2022/23 season.