Chelsea are thought to be in the race to sign a new £50m+ striker, with Todd Boehly and co already registering an interest in his services.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues were quiet during the January transfer window, failing to make a marquee signing, with the focus at Stamford Bridge being on departures. It comes after Mauricio Pochettino admitted last month that the club would look into their attacking options after an injury to Christopher Nkunku.

"It's true that now in the next few days, we are going to see the situation. That's why I told you that I am a little worried”, said Pochettino.

"All of these situations make our job a little more difficult. I told you before that it is an exciting project but situations like this make it more difficult to change the situation and grow at a different pace."

Four forwards were offered to Chelsea as short-term solutions, including AZ Alkmaar’s Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho, whereas former Real Madrid star Karim Benzema was also linked.

However, attention will now be on the summer window, and it has been claimed that Napoli star Victor Osimhen has already chosen to join Chelsea. The Blues will know that a deal isn’t done until all the paperwork is signed, though, and it looks as if they have their eye on another striker plying his trade in Europe.

According to Football Transfers in the last 48 hours, Lille forward Jonathan David has been gaining more interest in recent months. They report that Brentford are looking at the Canada international to replace Ivan Toney.

The Ligue 1 side could demand up to €60m (£51m) for David’s services, and it is added that Chelsea, Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester United, have also registered their interest over a potential deal.

David, labelled an “absolutely massive” player for Lille by Zach Lowy, moved to France from KAA Gent back in 2020 and has gone from strength to strength for his current employers. The 24-year-old can play as a centre-forward or second striker and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation double since joining Lille.

Jonathan David career Appearances Goals Lille 166 71 Gent 83 37 Canada 45 26

This isn’t the first time he’s been linked with a move to Chelsea, with David saying last year after rumours of a move to Stamford Bridge under Graham Potter:

“It's flattering when you are praised but personally I don't know him. The Premier League is one of the biggest leagues in the world, let's see what the future holds.

“I want to score as many goals as possible, not necessarily 20. If I can go much higher, I'll do that. But I take it game by game.”

As we know, Chelsea currently have Nicolas Jackson as their only senior striker option until the end of the season, so another marquee attacker appears to correctly be the priority in the summer, and by the looks of things, David is a player to keep an eye on ahead of the summer.