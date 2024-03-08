Chelsea are thought to be eyeing up a summer move for one Premier League player, with the Blues impressed with what they’ve seen.

Chelsea transfer news

The Blues, under Todd Boehly, have splashed the cash in recent years, however, it hasn’t had the desired effect on the pitch under a number of different managers.

Mauricio Pochettino is the latest boss to struggle at Stamford Bridge, with the most recent disappointment coming in the EFL Cup final loss to Liverpool.

The FA Cup is the last remaining chance of silverware for the Blues, who already seem to be looking to the summer for further reinforcements.

A new striker appears to be of interest, with Napoli’s Victor Osimhen a target, however, Manchester United appear to be rivalling the Blues for the Nigeria international.

Meanwhile, AC Milan winger Rafael Leao is also on the club’s radar, seen as a possible replacement for Raheem Sterling, should the latter depart Stamford Bridge.

However, attacking additions aren’t the club’s only priority heading into the 2024/25 season, with further signings at the back also on the cards.

Chelsea looking at Antonee Robinson move

According to sources close to GiveMeSport, Chelsea are thought to be "seriously interested" in signing Fulham defender Antonee Robinson, with a new left-back to rival Ben Chilwell their top priority.

In fact, those at Stamford Bridge have been scouting the left-back ‘for the past year' and have been impressed by a number of aspects of his game. Chelsea like his attacking mindset and pace, whereas they also feel his defensive duties have improved and that Robinson has 'good recovery traits'.

As a result, Chelsea are weighing up a summer move and believe he should be valued at £35m, although Liverpool have also been linked alongside interest elsewhere.

Antonee Robinson's best performances 2023/24 WhoScored rating Liverpool 4-3 Fulham 8.62/10 Fulham 3-1 AFC Bournemouth 8.28/10 Everton 1-1* Fulham 7.69/10 Fulham 5-0 West Ham 7.52/10 Crystal Palace 0-0 Fulham 7.49/10

Robinson has gone from strength to strength since joining Fulham from Wigan Athletic back in 2020 and is now valued at a career-high €20m by Transfermarkt.

The 26-year-old, who can also turn out as a left midfielder if needed, has made 140 appearances for Fulham, becoming a regular under Marco Silva, while also winning 39 caps for the USA. He was hailed by journalist Alexandre Gangue-Ruzic during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Robinson has been Fulham’s second-best performer behind Joao Palhinha during the current campaign, as per WhoScored, and came in for praise in December from Silva, who said after a defeat at Liverpool:

"What a performance from him, he was at a high, high level. I am pleased for him because some games before, he probably wasn't at his best, so it has been good to see him react."