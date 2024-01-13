Highlights Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign a new international attacker as a short-term solution.

Chelsea have now been offered the chance to sign a new international striker as a short-term Stamford Bridge solution this month, according to a report.

Chelsea striker rumours

The Blues and Mauricio Pochettino would ideally like to sign a striker during the January transfer window, with one of their top targets being Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

Recent reports have revealed that the Nigerian, who is currently away on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations, would be open to a move to Chelsea, with his agent holding “positive” talks with co-owner Behdad Eghbali.

“I understand Chelsea have had contact with Osimhen’s entourage in recent weeks/days to discuss the possibility of the Napoli striker joining Chelsea”, said journalist Simon Phillips.

“The feedback they have had is positive, with there being an understanding that Osimhen would be open to joining Chelsea. Behdad Eghbali has initiated this contact and now has good relations with Osimhen’s agent. Now, that doesn’t mean Chelsea are 100% signing Osimhen, and it doesn’t mean that he would also not be open to joining other clubs if they come in.”

Unfortunately, a transfer for Osimhen is now ‘more likely to gather pace in the summer’, potentially leaving the Blues to look elsewhere for the second half of the season.

Christopher Nkunku has suffered with injury issues and Nicolas Jackson has been inconsistent in front of goal, and by the looks of things, Chelsea have now been offered a number of short-term striker solutions.

Chelsea offered international forward

According to HITC in the last 48 hours, the Blues have been offered a number of strikers this month, including Greece international Vangelis Pavlidis, who has been starring for AZ Alkmaar.

“Sources also believe that AZ Alkmaar Vangelis Pavlidis, Zenit St Petersburg’s Mateo Cassierra, Cercle Brugge’s Kevin Denkey and Atletico Mineiro’s Paulinho are amongst a host of names who have been offered to them this month.”

Pavlidis is arguably one of the most eye-catching names of the four, with the 25-year-old starring in the Netherlands during the current campaign, already scoring 22 goals in 27 games this season.

The striker began his career on the books in Germany with VfL Bochum before moving to the Netherlands with Willem II in 2019. He then switched to AZ Alkmaar in 2021 and has seen his Transfermarkt valuation rocket from €2.5m to a career-high €25m.

Therefore, you could argue that signing Pavlidis this month for the second half of the season may well be a shrewd move before possibly targeting someone like Osimhen in the summer.