As has been the case for each summer under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea once again look set to spend big in the transfer market in order to bring some big names to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea set for major rebuild this summer

With the surprise news of Mauricio Pochettino's departure having finally set in for the Blues' faithful, attention can now turn to the summer with Chelsea in talks to bring a number of new faces to West London.

The disappointing performances of Raheem Sterling last season have seen a new winger at the top of Chelsea's wishlist with Crycensio Summerville rumoured to be making a £40million switch to Stamford Bridge.

A new striker has also been high on Boehly's shopping list with the Blues eyeing deals for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko as well as Nigeria star Victor Osimhen. With London rivals Arsenal also in the market for a centre forward, securing these deals may have to see them compete with the Premier League runners-up.

In regard to outgoings this summer, the priority for Chelsea will be to get poor performing high earners off the books. It is rumoured that Ben Chilwell is set to exit Stamford Bridge with sources suggesting that there will be conversations surrounding his future over course of the transfer window.

With the arrival of Enzo Maresca leaving nobody's future certain, it appears that Boehly is already eyeing up the first signings for his new head coach.

Chelsea ready to spend big to get Ousmane Dembele

As per Caught Offside, reports out of Spain are suggesting that the Blues are ready to spend big to sign Ousmane Dembele. The outlet states that Chelsea are willing to spend a figure in the region of £85million to get the deal over the line as the club see him as the spearhead signing of their new project.

The 27-year-old has enjoyed a successful season with PSG, providing 20 goal contributions as the Parisian outfit once again lifted the Ligue 1 title. Whilst the winger is likely happy playing in his home country, the financial prowess of Chelsea may present an offer too good to refuse.

Dembele's resurgance in the French captial has come after the winger's previous spell at Barcelona was marred by injury problems. His return to form with PSG has seen him earn acclaim from across the league with even Rennes manager Julien Stéphan highlighting his talents, telling the press: "He has an extraordinary quality in imbalance, dribbling, and execution speed. His ability to use both feet makes him formidable. Ousmane, in his category, there are only two or three players in the world who are capable of doing what he does.”

Wide players were essential to Maresca's Leicester City with Stephy Mavididi and Abdul Fatawu contributing a combined 37 goals and assists over the course of the Foxes' title winning campaign. Dembele's profile is very similar to Leicester's wingers with the Frenchman's exceptional dribbling abilities and eye for a goal making him a danger out wide.

If Chelsea can get a deal for Dembele over the line this summer it would represent a major coup for the West London outfit. A proven winner with bags of talent could be just what Boehly needs to turn around the Blues' fortunes going into next season.