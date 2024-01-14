As Todd Boehly looks to put an end to Chelsea's Premier League mid-table misery, the American owner could be set to splash the cash once more in the January transfer window. The Blues have once again been blunt in attack at times this season and now reportedly want to help solve their problem with a long-term solution.

Chelsea transfer news

With Nicolas Jackson away on AFCON duty and Christopher Nkunku still struggling to stay fit, Chelsea have been linked with a number of forward options this month. Evan Ferguson transfer rumours suggest that the Brighton & Hove Albion man is among th options on Chelsea's list of targets, as those at Stamford Bridge potentially turn to The Amex for reinforcements for the third time in recent years.

Meanwhile, Ivan Toney's Chelsea links are unlikely to go away with the Brentford striker's future still in question. Upon his return, clubs will undoubtedly begin to circle for his signature and the London giants are likely to be one of those clubs.

That said, for now, their focus seems to be firmly fixed on a long-term solution. According to Sport via Football365, Chelsea chiefs have travelled to Brazil and are ready to pay the €60m (£51m) release clause for Estevao Willian, which could see them beat Barcelona to the 16-year-old's signature. Likened to Lionel Messi and nicknamed Messinho as a result, the teenager may have a hefty price tag but it is one Chelsea are seemingly willing to pay. If the Blues get this one right, they may have a right winger ready to star at Stamford Bridge for the next decade and more.

With commissions involved, the deal could reportedly cost as much as €75m (£65m) for a player who is yet to even reach 18 years old in what would arguably be one of the riskiest transfers of the year.

"Crazy" Estevao could help take Chelsea back to the top

At just 16 years of age, it speaks volumes that Estevao is being linked with such moves and it says even more about his talent that Palmeiras's release clause sits as high as £52m. The young Brazilian appears to have the world at his feet and by the time he reaches 20 he may well have much more, as he steps into senior football on a permanent basis. Whether he chooses Chelsea remains to be seen, but their recent track record in the transfer window may not help things.

The London club spent big in the summer, before watching on as Mauricio Pochettino's side struggled and repeated the woes that saw Graham Potter dismissed in the last campaign. Estevao and his representatives should be asking whether they want to be part of a side in transition yet to discover what they truly need to turn things around. At 16, the winger shouldn't be the one attempting to become the hero that Chelsea so desperately need amid their consistent struggles.

Full of praise for the teenager, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig posted on X: "Another absolutely crazy talent from Palmeiras youth academy, one of the world's most interesting prospects born in 2007 - Estêvão Willian!"