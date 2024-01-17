Chelsea have reportedly made a big offer to sign a new forward for Mauricio Pochettino and have already received a response.

Chelsea eyeing new striker

It seems as if a marque attacker is at the top of the wishlist for the Blues in 2024, with Todd Boehly potentially splashing the cash at Stamford Bridge once again.

Two attackers were brought in over the summer in Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson, however, the former has struggled with injury and the latter has come in for criticism at points. Jackson appeared to be jeered by Chelsea supporters in a defeat to Wolves last month, which resulted in Pochettino defending the Senegal striker, who is now currently away on AFCON duty.

“It is always about expectation, how you manage expectation and set the expectation. If we compare Jackson to different strikers that arrive at his age to a new league, he is scoring goals when you look at his performances.

“It is not about blaming him. I think you can accept the frustration from the fans: when we don’t score, it is about the offensive players. But my advice is to blame them all together because football is a team sport, a collective sport, we cannot blame only one. But in this case, he is young, in the Premier League, the expectation is massive and we are Chelsea. At Chelsea, there is pressure to play and deliver the best job possible.”

Victor Osimhen of Napoli has emerged as a leading candidate, however, a transfer may not materialise until the summer despite the player being open to a move. The Blues have been offered up to five strikers as short-term solutions, but it looks as if they have made their move for another star striker in Viktor Gyokeres.

Chelsea make offer to sign Viktor Gyokeres

According to reports from Portugal, relayed by The Daily Mail, Chelsea have made a bid to sign Gyokeres from Sporting Lisbon, offering around €85m (£73m). However, in a blow for Boehly and co, Sporting Lisbon have reportedly turned Chelsea’s proposal down and appear to be holding out for the player’s €100m (£86m) release clause. Also, Gyokeres wants to remain in Portugal until the end of the season after only joining from Coventry City last summer.

You can see why the Blues are seemingly interested in Gyokeres’ services, with the Sweden international taking his game to the next level after leaving the Sky Blues.

The 25-year-old contributed to 33 Championship goals last season as Coventry narrowly missed out on promotion to the Premier League and has gone from strength to strength with Sporting Lisbon.

Viktor Gyokeres stats 2023/24 Appearances 24 Minutes played 1,911 Goals 20 Assists 10

As can be seen, Gyokeres, hailed as “unplayable” by former teammate Maxime Biamou, has starred during the current campaign and is currently averaging a goal contribution every 64 minutes.

The Blues appear to be just £13m short of triggering the striker’s release clause, so a return to England in 2024 with Chelsea could be one to keep an eye on.