Since Todd Boehly's arrival, Chelsea's transfer tactic has centred around signing players for the future rather than those currently in their prime. However, the Blues have struggled to regain their place in the Premier League's top four, with several arrivals struggling to get going at Stamford Bridge. The American is seemingly sticking to his ways rather than switching things up, however.

Reports suggest that the London club have now turned their attention towards beating Manchester United and a number of other clubs to the signature of one particular South American gem, with Boehly reportedly bidding hard for the youngster's signature.

Chelsea transfer news

Stagnating in the Premier League's mid-table for the second consecutive season, it's fair to say that Chelsea's summer rebuild hasn't exactly gone to plan so far. The Blues showed the exit door to the likes of Mason Mount, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz to welcome Cole Palmer, Christopher Nkunku, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo and many more. Yet, even after splashing the cash, Boehly has seen the same results on the pitch. The American owner will hope that with time and players realising their potential, Mauricio Pochettino's side will find their best form. Potentially helping them on their way to that return could be a Brazilian gem too.

According to Mundo Deportivo via Sport Witness, Chelsea are bidding hard to sign Estevao Willian, who is also known as Messinho at Palmeiras. The 16-year-old has also attracted the interest of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, who are also doing the same and Chelsea, whereas Paris Saint-Germain are also keen in what could be a busy race for his signature.

Wherever Estevao decides to go, he must wait until he turns 18 years old to complete a move to Europe, handing the likes of Chelsea plenty of time to build their deal for the winger. Attracting plenty of interest, the teenager looks set to have a crucial decision to make when the time comes.

Estevao is a "huge talent"

The fact that Estevao is already reportedly attracting the interest of some of Europe's top clubs tells the story of a 16-year-old with the world at his feet. With a big decision to make, Chelsea will hope to eventually add the teenager to what is a squad increasingly full of potential. And whilst Boehly's transfer tactic is yet to work out, Estevao could eventually become the player that Chelsea have been looking to take centre stage for years to come, should he choose a move to Stamford Bridge. Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig has certainly been impressed by the youngster, posting on X:

Whilst Chelsea's attention should be focused on potential January arrivals, it should be seen as a positive that Boehly is planning for the future, especially when it comes to signing a player of Estevao's potential.