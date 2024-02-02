In what it a rarity these days, Chelsea didn't spend a single penny in the January transfer window, with their late focus instead on showing Armando Broja the exit door, allowing the young forward to leave on loan to Fulham for the rest of the season. When the summer transfer window arrives, however, the Blues are seemingly ready to steal the headlines once more.

Chelsea transfer news

After Chelsea made a late U-turn on the future of Broja, the forward completed a move to London rivals Fulham for a reported loan fee of £4m. The former Southampton loanee expressed his delight over the move, saying: “It feels amazing. I’m really happy to be here and I can’t wait to get started, meet the players and manager and play for the fans.

"The fans always play a big role and I can’t wait to go to Craven Cottage and meet them all. I’m going to work hard for the team and create a real bond. I’m really honoured and excited to be here.”

The Blues have now reportedly turned their attention to incomings and a potential defensive boost in the summer transfer window. According to reports in Spain, Todd Boehly and Chelsea are eyeing a move for Giorgio Scalvini from Atalanta this summer ahead of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City.

It remains to be seen just how much the Serie A club demand for the 19-year-old defender, but with his current contract not expiring until 2028, Atalanta are certainly in strong position to negotiate. Chelsea may need to sell before they can buy to comply with FFP rules too, according to football finance expert Stefan Borson.

Borson told talkSPORT: “In my mind, there’s certainly trouble on the horizon, and they will certainly fail FFP for the current season. Unless – and it seems to be very unlikely – that by June 30 this year they sell well over £100m of players. But the window they can now do that is going to be very small, because the season is going to finish and we’ve got the Euros.

"So if you look at someone like Gallagher, he’s going to be in the Euros from June 14, so if they want to ship him before June 30, they’ve got to move very quickly. And again, the likely buyers are going to know that Chelsea need to sell players.”

"Dominant" Scalvini can replace Silva

At 39-years-old, the curtain is coming down on Thiago Silva's illustrious career, leaving Chelsea in need of a replacement. And sticking to Boehly's trend of securing players for the future, Scalvini could be the perfect option. When compared to Silva, Scalvini's stats certainly represent a player who is capable of stepping into the Premier League next season.

Domestic Leagues 2023/24 Giorgio Scalvini Thiago Silva Progressive Carries 16 1 Progressive Passes 60 69 Tackles Won 23 10 Aerial Duels Won 54 34 Interceptions 39 19

Scalvini's rise has been well-documented by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who previously praised the defender, describing him as "dominant" when posting on X.