After another season rooted in the Premier League's mid-table, Chelsea have reportedly already turned their attention towards the summer transfer window, in which they could sign a new defensive reinforcement.

Chelsea transfer news

It's a rare day when Chelsea aren't in the headlines for their transfer business after spending their way into mid-table stagnation, forced to once again turn to the same solution this summer to finally put an end to the misery at Stamford Bridge. Whether it's been Graham Potter, Thomas Tuchel or now Mauricio Pochettino, no one has quite found the answers to Todd Boehly's growing problems at the London club.

It would sum up the American's ownership of the club if Chelsea were hit with a point deduction, as reports have suggested is possible in the near future due to the fine line they walk when it comes to Financial Fair Play rules in the Premier League. Whilst that is yet to be their reality, however, the Blues look set to return to the transfer market to splash even more cash this summer.

With veteran defender Thiago Silva set to leave as a free agent upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the current campaign, those at Stamford Bridge may need to find a replacement. And that's where Gleison Bremer could come in.

According to Graeme Bailey for HITC, Boehly and Chelsea have been offered Bremer this summer after receiving contact via intermediaries. A deal could be worth over £50m if the Blues triggered the defender's release clause at Juventus.

Bidding farewell to one Brazilian defender, only to welcome another fresher option could make sense for Chelsea this summer and they've more than proved that money is hardly an obstacle in the past, making this deal certainly plausible. With Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United also named, however, Chelsea could face a fight to secure Bremer's signature.

"World-class" Bremer could help end Chelsea's misery

Whilst it can't just be him, Bremer may play a part in turning a sinking ship around at Stamford Bridge if Chelsea made their move this summer. The London giants' defensive struggles are no secret and could only worsen without the leadership of Silva next season. If Pochettino can land Bremer's signature, before forming a solid defensive duo using the Brazilian, however, then he may finally take steps back towards European football, at the very least.

Stats (via FBref) Gleison Bremer Axel Disasi Levi Colwill Progressive Passes 90 89 73 Tackles Won 34 16 30 Blocks 30 20 28 Interceptions 35 16 26 Aerial Duels Won 81 61 43

What's more, Bremer has earned high praise during his time in Italy, including from CBS commentator Matteo Bonetti, who posted on X back in 2022:

Now, Bremer could get the chance to prove his worth outside of the Serie A this summer, with Chelsea possibly hoping that they become the benefactors to his ability over their rivals.