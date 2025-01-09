Blues outcast Carney Chukwuemeka may be used as a bargaining chip in Chelsea's potential move for a January transfer target, with Enzo Maresca's side getting creative as they look to offload fringe players and reinforce the squad.

Enzo Maresca admits Carney Chukwuemeka could leave Chelsea

Speaking in a recent press conference, shortly before Christmas, Maresca confirmed that Chukwuemeka is one of the main candidates to depart Stamford Bridge before deadline day on February 3.

The former Aston Villa midfielder is yet to make a single Premier League appearance this campaign, despite training with the first-team every day, with the bulk of his total 130 minutes this season coming in the Europa Conference League.

His squad status prompted many reports in the build up to January that Chukwuemeka is ready to leave Chelsea in pursuit of more game time elsewhere, and Maresca admitted that the 21-year-old could be one of the first to request a transfer alongside out-of-favour left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

"Probably they are the first [to say] that they want to leave because they train every day, because they want to play games and if they don't play games probably they are thinking of leaving," said Maresca on Chukwuemeka and Chilwell's futures.

"Each player is a bit different situation, so we're going to see if some of them are coming and knocking on the door to say 'I want to leave'. We will try to find a solution."

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Chukwuemeka, Chilwell and Cesare Casadei are firm contenders for the exit door as well, so this is definitely one to watch over the coming weeks.

Chukwuemeka earns around £100,000-per-week sitting on the Chelsea bench right now, so offloading him could be in their best interests, and it is now believed that he could be utilised in potential talks for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Chelsea could offer Chukwuemeka in January talks for Guehi

As per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, Palace are very keen on signing the "clinical" Chukwuemeka - something west London transfer chiefs are looking to use to their advantage.

Chelsea could use Palace's Chukwuemeka interest in "conversations" over signing Guehi, suggesting that Maresca's side are plotting a possible part-exchange offer, and current Eagles loanee Trevoh Chalobah may come up as well.

Phillips reports that initial discussions have also taken place between Chelsea and Oliver Glasner's men over Guehi, but nothing is believed to be advanced just yet, even if it is deemed a "big one" to keep an eye on.

The former Chelsea defender has shone at Selhurst Park over the last two seasons, earning his status as an England regular and heir to Harry Maguire. As per The Sun, Palace want around £55 million for a straight money deal, despite Guehi having just 18 months left on his contract.