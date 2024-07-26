Chelsea have informed another midfielder that he is free to leave with Trevoh Chalobah, as new head coach Enzo Maresca continues his summer clearout.

Trevoh Chalobah left out of Chelsea pre-season with exit possible

The versatile defensive ace has been regularly tipped for the Stamford Bridge exit door, despite his resurgence under Mauricio Pochettino at the back end of last season.

Chalobah started seven of their final 10 Premier League matches last season as Chelsea managed to seal qualification for the UEFA Europa Conference League thanks to a late run of great form, amending their torrid start to the 2023/2024 campaign.

The 24-year-old was praised by some Chelsea supporters as a crucial component in that last-gasp surge to the European places, with life-long season ticket holder Bart Barrett telling GOAL that Chalobah was their best defender during the club's last 15 matches.

Trevoh Chalobah's best games in the league last season Match Rating Chelsea 5-0 West Ham 7.72 Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 7.45 Chelsea 6-0 Everton 7.28 Brighton 1-2 Chelsea 7.15 Aston Villa 2-2 Chelsea 7.02 via WhoScored

However, this wasn't enough to convince Todd Boehly, or his co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, who have put Chalobah up for sale before summer deadline day on August 30.

Chalobah fears he's being forced out of Chelsea after being left out of their pre-season tour, according to The Guardian. It is also believed that Chalobah is now prepared to leave Chelsea after this development, amid interest from London rivals Crystal Palace, West Ham and Fulham.

A graduate of the Cobham academy, the Englishman is also a boyhood Chelsea fan, so some supporters are understandably frustrated with his treatment by the club recently.

Chelsea have told Chalobah that is free to leave this summer, and are prepared to do a deal for around £25-30 million. This could be deemed a bargain for interested sides, considering his Premier League experience, age and the fact he still has four years remaining on his contract.

Cesare Casadei told to find new club alongside Chalobah

Chalobah could well join the likes of Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Ian Maatsen, Michael Golding, Omari Hutchinson and Lewis Hall in leaving the club, with fellow midfielder Cesare Casadei now in a similar situation.

The Italian, who spent last season on loan at Leicester City and worked under Maresca, signed from Inter Milan for around £12.6 million plus £4.2 million in potential add-ons (Sky Sports).

Casadei has made 11 appearances in total for the senior team since joining in 2022, but it now appears he doesn't have a future in west London either. According to HITC, Chelsea have told Casadei that he is free to find a new permanent club this summer, and he's thought to be attracting interest from Serie A.

Fabrizio Romano shared news on Thursday that Fiorentina have contacted Chelsea over Casadei's availability, and are set to decide whether to press ahead with formal transfer talks this week.