Chelsea are said to be approached over potentially signing Juventus striker Moise Kean, as Mauricio Pochettino's side now come towards the latter stages of January.

Chelsea scouring market for striker

Since the beginning of the month and beforehand, Chelsea have been repeatedly linked with signing a new centre-forward.

Related All confirmed Premier League done deals: January transfer window 2024 With the January transfer window now upon us, FFC has all the info for tracking your club's winter transfer activity.

Star options like Napoli star Victor Osimhen, Brentford striker Ivan Toney, Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy, Feyenoord’s Santiago Gimenez and RB Leipzig’s Benjamin Sesko have all been linked at various points, but thus far, a move has failed to materialise.

Chelsea are among the English top flight's lowest scoring sides this season, and the west Londoners will certainly have to change that if they're to salvage a potential European qualification place.

Pochettino himself refused to rule out the possibility of January signings, but time is now running out for him to bring a striker through the door.

"The Sporting Director and us, we are always talking and assessing - if we need to do something, we'll be ready," said Pochetttino on possible Chelsea transfers.

"The pressure is always to bring young talent, and we have different types of targets - with experience, without experience, some younger than others and that's what it takes to provide the team with what it needs.

"We need to be open to describing the situation. Always communication is really good with the owners, we're sharing everything. It's about sharing ideas; we need each other to express our vision in a way that's a positive statement for the club. If we need to add, we do it together, in a way that takes the best decision for the club."

Chelsea's top goalscorer right now is summer signing Cole Palmer with nine in the league, and while he's been an undoubted success, they're arguably in need of a classic number nine who can consistently poach inside the penalty area and link up play.

New names are coming into the fold as potential options, and it is now suggested that the west Londoners are set to be offered former Everton star Kean.

Kean determined to explore London move

As per journalist Dean Jones, writing for Sportslens, Chelsea will be made aware of Kean's availability as Juventus give the green-light for him to look for another club. The Italy international is particularly interested in a move back to England, and specifically the capital, with Kean "very determined" to explore a move to London above all.

There, Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham are all actively pursuing new forward options. Pochettino's side are one of the teams who are set to be approached over Kean, though it's believed to be a less likely destination for him.

The 23-year-old's best goalscoring return came during the 2020/2021 season with PSG, where he netted 13 in 26 appearances for the Parisiens before making the move to Goodison.