Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca is braced for potential outgoings at Stamford Bridge next month, and it is believed that another member of his squad is now looking to depart in the winter window.

Enzo Maresca refuses to rule out Chelsea exits in January

Speaking in a recent press conference, when asked about summer signing Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's immediate future, Chelsea's manager refused to rule out exits for any of his players - insisting that anything could happen in January.

Dewsbury-Hall is one of many fringe Chelsea players who've been repeatedly linked with the exit door, alongside the likes of Ben Chilwell, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka, and Maresca cannot deny that any of his squad could choose to quit the club.

"Unfortunately I cannot say that, not about Kiernan, about all the squad, because when the transfer window is open, unfortunately anything can happen," said Maresca on possible Chelsea departures in January.

"So I'm not focused on January, the only thing I can say about Kiernan is that we are very happy in the way he's working, we are very happy about his performance, and this is my thought about Kiernan.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4 Bournemouth (home) January 14

"We don't want one of our players to leave, the problem is that sometimes the question is more for them, that if they say, 'OK, you don't want me to leave, but I'm not happy, I want to play more'. So in that case, we are not going to say, 'No, you have to stay, yes or yes'. It's a matter of agreement between the club and the player, the only thing I can say is that we are happy with Kiernan, then we'll see."

Defender Axel Disasi is also attracting interest from Juventus, with reports in France claiming the 26-year-old could elect to pack his bags and leave as he struggles to become a certainty in Maresca's Premier League elevens.

Maresca previously ruled out an exit for Christopher Nkunku, but going by the Chelsea boss' latest comments, it appears the £52 million signing from RB Leipzig isn't entirely out of the equation when it comes to outgoings.

Nkunku is currently Chelsea's top scorer in all competitions with 12 goals in 24 appearances, but the Frenchman remains behind Nicolas Jackson in Maresca's pecking order when it comes to his top flight team selections.

Christopher Nkunku "ready to leave" Chelsea in January

According to journalist Graeme Bailey and The Boot Room, Nkunku is "ready to leave" Chelsea in January, and his agents are actively searching for options in the form of a new club for ex-Bundesliga sensation.

The 27-year-old has started just two Premier League games all season, once on the opening weekend against Man City, and then against Southampton in their 5-1 win at St. Mary's Stadium.

Ligue 1 champions PSG are believed to be monitoring the situation closely, and may well offer Nkunku a route out of Stamford Bridge in a possible switch across the channel.

Their interest in Nkunku may well cause a transfer domino as well, with both Arsenal and Man United eyeing Randal Kolo Muani. Luis Enrique's side need to shift the France international to make room for Nkunku, so this could be one to watch as fast approach the transfer window's reopening.