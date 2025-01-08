Chelsea could make a new approach to sign one Premier League star if unsettled forward Christopher Nkunku departs Stamford Bridge in the January window, a scenario which is seen as very possible before deadline day.

Christopher Nkunku could leave Chelsea in January

The France international is one of Enzo Maresca's top goalscorers in all competitions, making a real impact with 12 goals and four assists, but Nkunku's lack of overall chances in the English top flight has prompted rumours of a mid-season departure.

The 27-year-old is under contract at Chelsea until 2029, making him a potentially expensive January signing for any interested party, but perhaps a loan with an obligation/option to buy could motivate clubs to formally approach the west Londoners.

Top clubs are monitoring Nkunku's situation closely, according to Fabrizio Romano, and there are apparently real chances he could depart the club this month if he asks to leave.

This is echoed by other credible media sources, like reliable Stamford Bridge reporter Simon Phillips, who wrote today that Nkunku is open to leaving Chelsea in January and is "very frustrated" by his lack of match action.

While the £195,000-per-week attacker hasn't formally requested a mid-season exit just yet, the probability of him going is apparently "really starting to brew up".

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Bournemouth (home) January 14 Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14

Chelsea have received a plethora of enquiries over Nkunku's availability, and if the former RB Leipzig star does end up moving on to new pastures, then BlueCo will "push" for a replacement this month.

That is according to Phillips again, who also says that one of Nkunku's potential heirs is Ipswich Town star Liam Delap.

Chelsea could make new approach for Liam Delap if Nkunku leaves

The Englishman is currently Ipswich's talisman, scoring eight goals and assisting two more in 20 appearances across all competitions. As a result, Kieran McKenna's side want around £42 million to even consider a deal, according to other reports.

Phillips suggests that Chelsea could make a new approach for Delap if Nkunku leaves in January, coming after previous contact with Ipswich over the 21-year-old's signature in the build-up to January.

Delap is apparently the "real one to watch" in terms of Maresca bringing in a new striker, and it was thought this would potentially have to wait until the summer given Chelsea's chase for a new centre-back as their top transfer priority.

However, a potential Nkunku exit could force Chelsea to bring forward their plans to sign a new number nine, with Delap firmly on the agenda as the ex-Man City starlet establishes himself as one of England's best young strikers.