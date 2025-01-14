Chelsea could soon let a plethora of squad members depart Cobham, including Christopher Nkunku and Renato Veiga, but there is now another player who will be allowed to leave if the right January offer arrives.

Christopher Nkunku and Renato Veiga could now leave Chelsea

In the last 48 hours, a plethora of credible reports have revealed that both Veiga and Nkunku could be facing their final days as Chelsea players.

The former, who has been in and out of the Chelsea first-team under Enzo Maresca, playing as a left-back, only joined the Blues last summer in a £12 million deal from FC Basel - putting pen to paper on a seven-year contract.

However, Veiga's desire to play at centre-back means he's already agreed personal terms on a January switch to Borussia Dortmund - who have a wonderful track record of developing young stars and are extremely keen on a mid-season deal for the 21-year-old.

Chelsea have already knocked back a loan bid from Wolves, and won't be entertaining proposals for a temporary transfer of any kind, as they set Veiga's asking price at around £25 million.

Nkunku, meanwhile, has set his sights on a move to Bayern Munich. The France international is one of Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions, bagging 13 in all competitions, but Maresca appears to deem him an impact player from the bench when it comes to regular chances in the Premier League.

The bulk of his starts have come in cup competitions, and this doesn't appear to satisfy the 26-year-old, as Nkunku verbally agrees on a contract to leave Chelsea for Bayern.

Both sides are now in ongoing talks over his transfer to the Allianz Arena (Florian Plettenberg), but Fabrizio Romano says yet another Chelsea player could join Nkunku and Veiga in heading for the exit door.

Chelsea in talks to offload defender Axel Disasi in January

According to Romano, that man is £38 million defender Axel Disasi.

The centre-back, who Maresca has often utilised at full-back when the likes of Malo Gusto and Reece James have been unavailable, is expected to be left out of the squad to play Bournemouth this evening.

Important clubs are in talks to explore a January move for Disasi, as per Romano, after Chelsea held discussions with the Frenchman over his future. Following these conversations with Disasi, the west Londoners are now open to letting him leave before February 3.

Branded a "leader" in the team for some of his performances, Disasi still faces stiff competition for regular playing time, and it appears his exit is now firmly on the cards.