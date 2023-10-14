Chelsea went through quite the overhaul in the summer, with an incredible number of departures to make room for a similar number of reinforcements to build Mauricio Pochettino a squad capable of making a return to the Premier League's top four. And, after a rocky start, back-to-back victories show that the Argentine is starting to guide the Blues back into top form in England's top flight.

When the January transfer window swings open, the London giants will undoubtedly be front and centre once again when it comes to the biggest deals. But they may also have to keep an eye on outgoings, having been left fuming by an approach for one of Pochettino's players.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

The Blues were ruthless in the summer, bidding farewell to the likes of Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, and Mateo Kovacic all to rival clubs in the Premier League top six, to make room for Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer and others. With their squad now assembled, they would have hoped to have little need for reinforcements in January, but three wins in their first eight games proved that Chelsea are far from the finished article.

It must be said, however, that keeping hold of important players could be the key. The latest Conor Gallagher transfer news revealed that the midfielder has already been approached over a January move, reportedly leaving Pochettino and Chelsea fuming.

According to Football Transfers, Steven Gerrard, the manager of Saudi Pro League's Al-Ettifaq, recently contacted Gallagher about a January move, which the midfielder turned down. Pochettino has reportedly been left angered by Gerrard's attempts to turn the heads of his players.

Having seemingly rejected the move, Gallagher looks set to stay put at Stamford Bridge, where he'll hope to help his side turn a poor start into a resurgent run of form in the race for a Champions League place.

How has Conor Gallagher performed this season?

Gallagher has been a surprisingly important part of Pochettino's side this season, starting in all eight Premier League games, including in recent back-to-back victories over Fulham and Burnley. His performances have resulted in some deserved praise, including from Pochettino, himself, who said, via The Mirror:

"Conor is a player who can run a lot and this is massive. He is a great professional and he can play in different positions as a No8, No10 or a No6. He is box-to-box, he can run and can finish and assist, like he did for Raheem Sterling [against Burnley]. We are so happy with him."

Meanwhile, Gallagher's stats have even been better than his fellow Chelsea midfielders in some key areas, as per FBref.

Player Goals Assists Interceptions Conor Gallagher 1 1 15 Moises Caicedo 0 0 2 Enzo Fernandez 0 0 4

The former Crystal Palace loanee will only hope to get better under Pochettino, too, having reportedly turned down the chance to join up with Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq. Proving his commitment to the Blues, Gallagher now has the chance to become a vital player at Stamford Bridge this season, and for many more.