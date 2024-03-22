Chelsea are reportedly one of a number of Premier League sides who have made contact to sign a talented new attacking midfielder this summer.

Chelsea eyeing new attacker

The Blues, under Mauricio Pochettino, have struggled in front of goal at times this season, despite chairman Todd Boehly once again splashing the cash last summer.

Only three players have scored more than five league goals as we enter the business stage of the campaign, with Chelsea’s only hope for success now in the FA Cup, where they will take on Manchester City in the semi-final.

Chelsea's top scorers in the league this season Goals Cole Palmer 11 Nicolas Jackson 9 Raheem Sterling 6 Mykhailo Mudryk 4 Enzo Fernandez 3

Once the season is over, attention will once again be on the transfer market, and it looks as if a new marquee attacker could be on the to-do list for Boehly, Pochettino and Chelsea.

Recently, Tammy Abraham has been linked with a return to Stamford Bridge in a potential swap deal involving Romelu Lukaku, although the top target looks to be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Blues are already thought to be preparing a huge contract for the Nigeria international which could be worth over £90m in a seven-year deal.

However, another attacking addition to play behind Osimhen could also be of interest to Chelsea, something where Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov may come in.

According to reporter Mirko Di Natale on X, Chelsea are one of the clubs “that have requested information” over a deal for Sudakov this summer.

Alongside the Blues, top-flight rivals Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and Newcastle have done the same, with Sudakov having a €100m (£85.46m) clause in his current contract.

Sudakov is 21 years of age and appears to be at the peak of his powers with a career-high Transfermarkt valuation. Primarily an attacking midfielder who can also play deeper or out on the left, Sudakov has progressed through Shakhtar Donetsk’s youth system.

A Ukraine international, the two-footed attacker has been a regular in recent years and is now approaching 100 senior appearances for his current employers, contributing to 29 goals in the process.

Sudakov has also come in for praise during that time, with coach Marino Pusic recently saying: "He is an exceptionally talented footballer. Talent comes from nature or God, but you have to do something with it to develop it.

"As we always say, hard work beats talent. Sudakov is a player who can and wants to work hard, develops every day, is a smart footballer, and can learn very quickly. All these are characteristics that will make him better."

As we know, Chelsea have a recent history when it comes to a big deal for a talented Shakhtar Donetsk attacker, with Mykhailo Mudryk joining last year, so who knows, Sudakov could follow in his national teammate’s footsteps.