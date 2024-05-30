Chelsea chiefs have reportedly been in contact over signing a £65m player ahead of Manchester City this summer, as Enzo Maresca looks to get one over on his old boss.

Chelsea convinced Maresca is right man to replace Pochettino

The Blues will have Maresca in the Stamford Bridge dugout next season, with the Italian set to replace Mauricio Pochettino on a five-year deal and begin plotting how to topple former employers Man City.

The 44-year-old has stood out among a number of candidates picked out by the Chelsea board, with Fabrizio Romano stating that the club are “convinced he can be the man for present and future”.

“Never had any doubts despite some reports suggesting that maybe he wants to stay at Leicester. Although he loves and respects Leicester, it’s been very clear ever since Chelsea entered this story that Maresca wants to be the next Chelsea manager.

"Maresca believes in the Chelsea project around young players with a big future, he thinks it is a really exciting project. Meanwhile, Chelsea are convinced he’s a super talented coach and that’s why he’s a name appreciated by both directors and owners, all convinced he can be the man for present and future.

“Maresca’s obsession with ball possession, quality football, dominating the game, his knowledge of elite football despite being a young manager – all of this made the difference for Chelsea to pick him."

Maresca may well be backed in the transfer market by Todd Boehly and co ahead of his first season as a Premier League manager, with the club thought to be in talks to win the race to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer. The cash may also be splashed once again by Boehly, with reports claiming Chelsea are in contact with a star who is protected by a £65m release clause.

Chelsea make Diogo Costa approach

According to journalist Rudy Galetti on X, Chelsea have made contact with FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa over a possible transfer. Porto are open to selling Costa if they receive a satisfactory offer even below release fee, with rivals Manchester City also showing an interest.

Costa has been with Porto for the entirety of his career so far after progressing through their academy and has seen is Transfermarkt valuation rocket to a career-high €45m.

The 24-year-old has made 154 appearances for Porto over the years, keeping 64 clean sheets and winning eight major honours for the club. He’s also been called “magnificent” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig following a fine display against Bayer Leverkusen back in 2022.

It looks as if Chelsea view the shot-stopper as a potential first choice ‘keeper ahead of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, making this a deal to watch.