Chelsea chiefs hold a serious theory that they'll win the race for a top-class player after consistent discussions with his club this month, and they also believe that their transfer target is pretty keen on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Busy end to January transfer window expected at Chelsea

Enzo Maresca's side returned to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 win over Wolves in west London, courtesy of strikes from Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke.

The result takes them back up to fourth as Maresca continues his attempts to seal a Chelsea return to the Champions League for next season, but a lot could happen between now and then in terms of transfer activity.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22 Southampton (home) February 25

Chelsea are believed to be looking at new forwards for before the end of this January window, with Christopher Nkunku agreeing personal terms to join Bayern Munich, even if the Bundesliga giants are yet to make any serious headway on a club-to-club deal.

In the event Nkunku does leave, BlueCo are doing their due-diligence on alternative attacking options. A Chelsea approach has been made for Alejandro Garnacho, according to respected journalist David Ornstein, while the club also sense a potential opportunity to lure another exciting Man United starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, away from Old Trafford - amid his contractual standoff (The Mail).

From the very beginning of this window, Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for ex-defender and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

Trevoh Chalobah saw his Palace loan terminated, with Chelsea activating their re-call clause, but this apparently hasn't stopped Maresca's men from pursuing a 2025 deal for the England international.

Chelsea "adamant" they'll win race to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi

As per GiveMeSport, Chelsea chiefs are "adamant" they'll win the race to sign Guehi this year behind the scenes.

They're also convinced that the 24-year-old wants to make a return to his former club, following "constant dialogue" between Chelsea and Palace throughout this month.

While they're now prepared to wait until the summer to strike a deal for Guehi, the report also doesn't entirely rule out Chelsea swooping before February 3, but they'll need to be given more encouragement that Oliver Glasner's side could sanction it.

On a reported £50,000-per-week at Selhurst Park, Guehi's price tag stands at around £70 million for January, as Palace attempt to deter suitors from making a formal mid-season move.

However, it is worth noting that Chelsea would receive a 20 per cent discount on that £70m price tag, due to the sell-on clause they inserted into the deal which saw Guehi leave for Palace.