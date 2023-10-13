Chelsea have been at the centre of everyone's attention during the transfer windows since Todd Boehly took over at Stamford Bridge. And things don't look set to change anytime soon on that front, either, with the rumours already starting regarding the Blues, who have won just three of their first eight Premier League games this season.

The London club have started finding their feet under Mauricio Pochettino, though, with convincing wins over Fulham and Burnley highlighting that Chelsea are beginning to turn a vital corner under the Argentine. The former Tottenham Hotspur boss could yet be boosted by reinforcements next summer, too, which could include one particular Bundesliga star.

What's the latest Chelsea transfer news?

Chelsea's summer signings saw their spending in the window reach a reported €462m (£398m), in what is a sensational amount for a side who have got off to such a slow start this season. Only time will tell whether the arrivals of the likes of Nicolas Jackson, Moises Caicedo, and Cole Palmer help the Blues back into the Champions League, and back to winning silverware, but for now, their focus off the pitch seemingly remains on arrivals.

The latest Dani Olmo transfer news has seen reports claiming that Chelsea are among the clubs that want to secure the midfielder's signature. According to reports, via Sport Witness, the Blues, as well as Arsenal, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona are eyeing a move for the RB Leipzig star, who has a €60m (£52m) release clause.

Chelsea have more than proved their ability to spend big in the past, making their interest in Olmo all the more interesting. With plenty of competition for his signature, and the midfielder reportedly keen not to close any doors, next summer will certainly be an interesting one.

How has Dani Olmo performed this season?

When it comes to Olmo's goals and assists, to say that he has got off to a flying start in the Bundesliga this season would be an incredible understatement. The Spaniard has scored two goals in three games, and five in four games in all competitions, for an average of one goal every 68 minutes. When considering that this comes from midfield, too, Olmo becomes all the more impressive.

He has earned plenty of praise in the past for his performances, including from Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, who said, via Bleacher Report: "He's a top player—he has a bright future, of course.

"His performance today shows it. About the transfer and the money he deserves, that is not the point. The point is he is an incredible player and I am pretty sure he is able to play in the strong leagues in Europe. Hopefully if Dinamo wants and he wants, it can happen."

When compared to current Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Olmo's stats once again stand out. According to FBref, the Leipzig man has made more progressive passes per 90, more progressive carries per 90, scored more goals, and completed more take-ons per 90. Everything is pointing towards a potential upgrade for the Blues if they pursue a deal next summer.