After their summer spending failed to hand them an instant boost, Chelsea now have the chance to splash the cash once again and this time perhaps more wisely to steer Mauricio Pochettino's side in the right direction. The Blues are struggling in mid-table for the second consecutive season and already look out of contention to finish inside the Premier League's top four, given that they're already 12 points adrift of Arsenal.

The winter window could at least help restore some pride to the Blues' campaign, with improvements eyed in what could prove to be a season-defining month at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea transfer news

It's no surprise to see Chelsea stealing the headlines in the transfer window, with their spending power always prominent in the Premier League and particularly strong since Todd Boehly's arrival. That said, despite splashing the cash, the Blues are yet to return to their best and have instead stagnated more and more.

No matter who has arrived, they have not presented an answer to the London club's problems. Attempting to change that this month, reports suggest that the Blues are eyeing a move to beat Arsenal to one of European football's top prospects.

According to Pete O'Rourke of Football Insider, Chelsea are working on a deal to sign Ousmane Diomande this month ahead of Arsenal, who have been linked with a summer move for the centre-back.

If Chelsea are to pursue Diomande this month, however, then they will reportedly need to pay his £70m release clause up front, potentially handing them an obstacle in their proposed move. The London giants need to raise funds through the sale of senior players before they can think about chasing Diomande's signature in the January transfer window, which could result in a busy month at Stamford Bridge.

"Elite" Diomande is a step above Disasi

Since arriving in the summer, Disasi has struggled to really make an impact at Chelsea, playing his part in a side which has already lost eight games in the Premier League this season. And it's not exactly positive news that the Blues are eyeing a move for Diomande from Disasi's perspective. The central defender could quickly lose his place at Stamford Bridge, with Diomande's stats suggesting that he is on course to become a class above the current Chelsea man.

Player Progressive carries per 90 Progressive passes per 90 Tackles won per 90 Passes into the final 1/3 Ousmane Diomande 1.18 5.42 0.97 94 Axel Disasi 1.02 4.12 0.68 78

With plenty of clubs interested, Diomande could soon have a big decision to make and Chelsea will be hoping that it's a move to Stamford Bridge that he chooses. The Blues must get the transfer window right this month after one too many mistakes in previous windows. Described as "elite" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, Diomande has shown all the signs of becoming a top player, with or without a move to the London giants.