Chelsea are interested in Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window as Mauricio Pochettino looks at bolstering his attacking options ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Dusan Vlahovic to Chelsea?

According to agent Massimo Brambati, who spoke on TMW Radio, Chelsea are one of the clubs who are interested in signing Vlahovic this summer.

He said: “There are three teams that showed up. In my opinion, Juve will take these offers seriously. All of them have an important profile because they’re Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid.

“I don’t know if the capital gain will be made, but after a year and a half of Vlahovic, they’ve already amortised a year’s gross salary and a good part of the amount invested too.”

No fee is mentioned, although he has three years left on his current deal and Juventus will surely be aiming to recoup some of the £66.6m they splashed out on him last year.

Would Dusan Vlahovic be a worthwhile signing for Chelsea?

Pochettino will be inheriting a Chelsea side which has scored just 36 Premier League goals all season at the time of writing and in urgent need of a player who could significantly bolster their attacking output next term.

The Serbian striker hasn’t had quite as prolific a campaign as he would have liked, scoring 14 goals across 41 appearances for the Serie A side, though this is hardly a true indication of his limitless talents in front of goal.

Across his previous two seasons for Juventus and Fiorentina, Vlahovic scored 50 goals in all competitions, lighting up the Italian top flight, in the process - and it’s no wonder Juventus came calling.

Journalist Carlo Garganese described the 23-year-old as “scary” and a “monster”, while he even reminded him of former Italy striker Christian Vieri - making him a potential dream first signing for Pochettino this summer.

Despite his relatively low scoring rate this season, he still manages a goal every 185 minutes, while taking 2.4 shots per game - one of the highest rates in the league amongst the top players - indicating that although he could be more clinical, there is no faulting his effort.

The striker doesn’t only add goals to a team, though, as he has grabbed two assists, created three big chances, and made 0.8 key passes per game, suggesting that he can create chances for others at a reasonable rate.

If Pochettino wants to win trophies at Chelsea, signing players in the mould of £220k-per-week hitman Vlahovic is the way to go, that’s for sure.