One of Chelsea's stars and his agent were thought to be looking at a Stamford Bridge exit, but a new update has emerged.

Chelsea 2024 exits

The Blues were actually quiet for once in the January transfer market when it came to incomings, with Todd Boehly not making a single signing for Mauricio Pochettino’s squad. This comes after an extremely busy summer window, though, which saw a number of new big-money additions made.

Focus was instead on outgoings at the beginning of 2024, with multiple fringe players and youngsters heading out on loan.

Players who left Chelsea in January Ian Maatsen Borussia Dortmund - Loan Andrey Santos RC Strasbourg - Loan Armando Broja Fulham - Loan David Datro Fofana Burnley - Loan Jamie Cumming Oxford - Loan Alex Matos Huddersfield - Loan Toby Beach Gateshead - Loan

Things haven’t gone to plan for Pochettino and his side on the pitch this season, despite making the EFL Cup final. In the Premier League, the Blues now find themselves in the bottom half of the table after conceding four in defeats to Liverpool and Wolves, resulting in rumours over the manager's future.

Pochettino admitted he was given a vote of confidence from Boehly and co following the latest league defeat, saying: “I received a very good text after the game against Wolves from the owners. We’re all together in this.

“Of course, it’s always a tough job. But at the same time it is an exciting project and a project that we know is difficult. In this type of moment, we are living in a situation that is not nice, we can learn. It is a good opportunity to learn.

“I told the players today in the meeting that I trust them more than ever. We really trust the players we have. We are going to face this moment and knowing we can move back and win games.”

According to Football Transfers, Enzo Fernandez is considering leaving Chelsea. His agents, ‘including long-time representative Uriel Perez, have begun talks with various clubs to explore potential opportunities’.

The report adds that it remains to be seen if it’s the player driving a transfer away or his representatives, but with his Blues deal running until 2032, Chelsea are the ones in control of any exit for the £180,000-a-week midfielder.

However, since then, Fabrizio Romano has shared an update from the player's agent, who has admitted that the rumours are false.

Fernandez was the club’s marquee signing just over 12 months ago, joining in a British record deal from Benfica. Chelsea were delighted at signing the Argentine, with a statement from Boehly and Behdad Eghbali, co-controlling owner, saying at the time:

"In Enzo we are signing a World Cup-winner and one of the brightest talents in global football. We are excited to add him to Graham's [Potter] squad and we are sure he will form an important part of our team going forward. Enzo has demonstrated his ability at the very highest levels so we're looking forward to seeing what he will do in Chelsea blue."

As we know, things haven’t exactly gone to plan for Chelsea or Fernandez on the pitch, with the World Cup winner making more than 50 appearances for the Blues.

He hasn’t been the only big-money addition to fail to set the top-flight alight but has remained a regular in Pochettino’s side, so it's good to see the rumours aren't true, especially after his stunning free-kick against Aston Villa on Wednesday evening.