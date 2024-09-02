A high-earning Chelsea star is set for crunch talks with manager Enzo Maresca over his future this week, and he could still leave Stamford Bridge, despite the UK transfer window's closure last Friday.

Chelsea splash £271 million on 13 signings in busy transfer window

Once again, Todd Boehly and BlueCo showed they are definitely not afraid to splash cash, having spent around £271 million on 13 new additions, including a reported £51 million move for Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all put pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge, and there could've been one more.

Chelsea were in high-profile talks over a deadline day move for Napoli star Victor Osimhen as well, who waiting for the Blues despite agreeing terms on a lucrative contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots per 90 3.86 Key passes per 90 1.05 Successful take-ons per 90 0.73 WhoScored

However, both the Nigerian and Chelsea couldn't agree terms themselves, which has left Osimhen in limbo at Napoli, so he now must wait until January to finally get his big move away from Antonio Conte's side.

"The Al-Ahli offer to Osimhen is a €30m salary on a four-year deal," wrote reliable journalist Ben Jacobs on X.

"There are €40m in bonuses on top taking the total package to €160m. Al-Ahli also prepared to sanction a release clause. Osimhen has agreed to terms but is waiting to see whether Chelsea counter. Al-Ahli offer to Napoli has been accepted. It is €68m plus add-ons taking the total package close to €80m."

Despite the UK window being officially closed, with no more incomings possible, it is still possible that a few more Chelsea players depart in the coming days. The Belgian, Dutch, Saudi, Turkish and Portuguese windows are still open, meaning any interested sides from the aforementioned nations could still conduct business with the west Londoners.

David Datro Fofana is expected to leave Chelsea as one example, according to Fabrizio Romano, and uncertainty still surrounds the future of left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chilwell set for crunch talks with Maresca over Chelsea future

As per GiveMeSport, there is still a chance for the £200,000-per-week left-back to seal a departure in the coming days with a succession of windows still open across Europe.

The Englishman has been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca lately, who seemingly prefers Marc Cucurella as his inverted left-back option for the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

GMS writes that Chilwell is set for crunch talks with Maresca over his Chelsea future this week, and while he is not pushing to leave at this moment, we cannot definitely rule out the 27-year-old's exit either.