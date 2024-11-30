Intermediaries are set to open talks with Chelsea and ask them about the possibility of signing a "top, top" player in January, coming amid the uncertain futures surrounding members of Enzo Maresca's squad.

Chelsea face Aston Villa with refreshed squad after Conference League rotation

Maresca's B-team faced off against Bundesliga side Heidenheim in the Conference League on Thursday, beating the German minnows 2-0 and leaving Chelsea's first team refreshed ahead of their bout with Aston Villa on Sunday.

Both sides are competing for a place in the Premier League's top four by the end of this campaign and all the riches that come with qualification for the Champions League.

Unai Emery's side haven't won a single game in all competitions since late October, with Chelsea going into their clash at Stamford Bridge in much more favourable form, alongside the added bonus of selecting fresher stars who've had a full week's rest.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22

The only Chelsea player to start against Heidenheim, days after their 2-1 win over Leicester City last weekend, was Benoit Badiashile. Apart from the Frenchman, the entirety of their XI against the Foxes got a chance to recuperate ahead of Villa tomorrow.

However, Maresca appeared to suggest in his pre-match press conference that it is not an advantage by any means.

"It depends. You can also say they play yesterday [Wednesday] and we play tonight [Thursday]. We arrive [home] very late and it is already Friday," said Maresca on Chelsea's ability to rotate.

"For sure, we change players but hopefully we can do this all season because imagine if we didn't have the chance to change players. You arrive late, it's not easy and especially the strange thing, sometimes you play tomorrow on Friday and then play Thursday and on Sunday. Southampton, they don't play any European competition.

"This is not something normal. We have two days after Sunday's game and they have almost a week, six days - this is something not normal. But we are going to try and prepare the game in the best way and try to win."

£195,000-per-week forward Christopher Nkunku has featured predominantly in the Conference League, with his goal against Heidenheim adding to the 10 strikes he'd accumulated in all competitions this season.

Agents preparing to open talks with Chelsea over signing Nkunku

In the build-up to their clash with Heidenheim, Maresca ruled out selling Nkunku in January, despite reports linking the France international with a winter move away amid his lack of chances in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old, called a "top, top striker", has scored 11 in total this campaign but finds himself behind Nicolas Jackson in the pecking order.

Regardless of their firm 'not for sale' stance in the winter, GiveMeSport reported this week that agents are preparing to ask Chelsea about signing Nkunku as the west Londoners become braced for enquiries.

Following on from Maresca's public admission, Nkunku apparently won't be pushing for an exit behind the scenes, nor will Chelsea entertain any such bid for his services, but that won't stop clubs from trying to test their resolve in an effort to lure him away from the Bridge.