Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca could see a mainstay from last season leave Stamford Bridge this summer, as a Premier League rival open talks over signing him.

Maresca confirmed as new Chelsea manager

The former Leicester City boss was officially unveiled as Mauricio Pochettino's replacement on Monday, with Maresca putting pen to paper on a five-year Chelsea deal with the option of staying for a further 12 months.

A former understudy of Pep Guardiola at Man City, Maresca guided Leicester to the Championship title and automatic promotion in his first campaign away from Eastlands last term.

He was apparently the unanimous choice among Stamford Bridge's boardroom, with the 44-year-old's third for knowledge and meticulous attention to detail standing out as key reasons why Chelsea elected to appoint Maresca.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season The numbers (via Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points per game on average 2.11

Journalist Ben Jacobs, writing in a thread on X, explained that Chelsea's hierarchy were left very impressed by the tactician before ultimately choosing him as their new head coach.

"Maresca stood out because of his possession-based style," said Jacobs.

"Experience in English football seen as key. Chelsea struck by his 'champions mentality'. Maresca is also understood to have displayed extensive squad knowledge at interview and was impressed with the talent and balance at the club.

"Maresca's thirst for knowledge impressed Chelsea's hierarchy. He even started watching last season's games whilst on holiday in Marbella ahead of getting the job. Maresca has already asked for data access to provide performance analysis on every player from youth level to the the first team, as well as full details of everyone working at Cobham. This meticulous approach was the same at Leicester."

It is now Maresca's task to reshape the Chelsea team in his own image. Indeed, it is believed Maresca has informed Chelsea of his admiration goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, who he really rates and cannot wait to work with.

Meanwhile, Maresca is apparently planning to make Cole Palmer the vocal point of his Chelsea side, so a few players are set to really benefit from his arrival in west London. However, there are certain squad members who still face uncertain futures, like midfielder Conor Gallagher.

The 24-year-old started all but one of Chelsea's 38 league matches last season, becoming a mainstay and key player under Pochettino. However, Gallagher has entered the final 12 months of his contract, and the Blues' concerns surrounding PSR mean they may have to sell their star midfielder.

Gallagher may have played his last Chelsea game

As per GiveMeSport, regardless of Maresca's arrival, the former Crystal Palace loanee's exit is still very much on the cards.

Indeed, Gallagher may have already played his last game for Chelsea, with the club considering his pure profit sale to ease concerns surrounding PSR. It's added that Aston Villa, led by former Arsenal boss Unai Emery, have opened initial talks over the player's potential signing.

Maresca could therefore see Gallagher head out the Chelsea exit door, with other big clubs like Newcastle, Atletico Madrid and Tottenham also in the mix.