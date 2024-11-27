Chelsea are expected to offload a player who head coach Enzo Maresca publicly praised for his role in the team recently, with there being many current squad members tipped to leave in 2025.

Players most likely to leave Chelsea

According to recent reports, the players who are most likely to quit Stamford Bridge, either in January or next summer, are left-back Ben Chilwell, midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and forward Christopher Nkunku.

Numerous clubs have spoken to regarding Chilwell's availability, as per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, with Chelsea fielding interest from clubs in England, Italy and Spain, as the 27-year-old lingers on the fringes of Maresca's squad.

Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka is attracting interest from Barcelona, with Hansi Flick's side looking to bolster their options in the middle of the park and Chelsea's out-of-favour ace on the transfer list for January (Simon Phillips).

Serie A heavyweights AC Milan and Juventus are interested in signing Cesare Casadei as well, according to reports out of Italy, and Nkunku could ask to leave Chelsea on loan in January, as both Man United and Borussia Dortmund circle.

The noises coming out of Stamford Bridge have tipped the aforementioned quartet of players for new surroundings, with all four players struggling to establish themselves as firm favourites in Maresca's starting eleven.

Nkunku has impressed when given the opportunity, bagging 10 goals in all competitions, so the £195,000-per-week France international will be bitterly disappointed over his lack of Premier League match action.

Another player who's barely featured, with his summer capture looking more and more questionable by the week, is £30 million midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The Englishman starred under Maresca at Leicester last season, playing a major role in their push for the Championship title and promotion, but Dewsbury-Hall has found opportunities severely limited in his new surroundings at Chelsea.

Reports in the last few weeks have even claimed that Dewsbury-Hall could leave on loan in January, with Tottenham, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Fulham, Brighton, Man United and Brentford all in the mix for such a deal.

Chelsea expected to sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall outright in 2025

Speaking to The Chelsea Chronicle, journalist Graeme Bailey expects that Dewsbury-Hall will leave Chelsea entirely by the beginning of next season.

“Maresca knew about him and knew he was a quality player," said Bailey.

"It was a very strange deal. I don’t think he’s going to be at Chelsea at the start of next season. It is what it is. He’s not the only one it will happen to. Chelsea are well set in that department.”

Despite his limited chances, Maresca praised the 26-year-old's role in the squad and stated earlier this month that he's "very happy" with Dewsbury-Hall's contribution.

“Probably at the beginning, you struggle to accept that," said Maresca on Dewsbury-Hall.

"Now it’s getting better. I am very happy with him.”