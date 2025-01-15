Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has voiced a personal transfer request to the Stamford Bridge hierarchy, and in an attempt to grant his wish, they've made an approach to sign a marquee star.

Chelsea change transfer plans amid potential January exits

Christopher Nkunku is Bayern Munich's top transfer target, and it is reliably believed that the France international has agreed personal terms on a move to the Allianz Arena before deadline day on February 3 (Florian Plettenberg).

There have also been credible reports that Chelsea have held initial talks over a swap deal involving Nkunku and Mathys Tel, so it looks as if BlueCo could trade in one French attacker for another if all goes to plan in this regard.

However, it is also believed that Liam Delap remains a key transfer target for Chelsea and another approach was made to his agents recently, so it appears Maresca's side are in the market for a striker in the event Nkunku does depart for Germany.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22

Chelsea were thought to be prioritising a centre-back this month, but those plans appear to be changing, as Todd Boehly and co look to ensure that Maresca maintains his strength in depth.

As well as Nkunku, the likes of Renato Veiga, Axel Disasi, Ben Chilwell, Carney Chukwuemeka and Cesare Casadei are all firm contenders to seal exits from the club over these coming weeks.

Maresca has ideas of his own on how to reshape the squad, as Chelsea look to evolve and shift their deadwood.

Chelsea make approach for Mainoo as Maresca makes midfielder demand

As per reliable journalist Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack, Chelsea are still hopeful of potentially tempting Man United star Kobbie Mainoo with a move down south in January.

Despite his status as a Red Devils mainstay and England international, the 19-year-old is on just £20,000-per-week, leading to his camp's pursuit of fresh terms to better reflect his obvious quality.

However, PSR issues are reportedly complicating United's efforts to tie him down with a new deal, and this has alerted the likes of Chelsea who could offer him a route out of Old Trafford.

According to Phillips, Chelsea have made an approach to sign Mainoo, opening discussions with the teenager's agents as Maresca personally asks the club to bring in another midfielder.

That being said, Mainoo's current stance is a preference to stay at United and there is some optimism on their end that a deal can be agreed - even if a switch to Chelsea isn't entirely ruled out just yet.

Journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent has also claimed that Ruben Amorim's side would want a hefty £100 million sum to let him leave.