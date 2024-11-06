Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is likely to give the green light for his side to sell a player, who ex-fan favourite Thiago Silva interestingly called "the future" of the club.

Players who look set to leave Chelsea in 2025

The writing is on the wall for a few members of Maresca's squad once we reach the turn of the year, with left-back Ben Chilwell and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka looking like sure-fire favourites to leave Chelsea.

Chilwell has been deemed surplus to requirements by Maresca, playing just 45 minutes in all competitions this season and failing to make a single Premier League matchday squad under the Italian.

It's been quite a fall from grace for him considering the 27-year-old once captained Chelsea and featured regularly for the likes of Graham Potter and Thomas Tuchel, but injuries have also blighted his time at Stamford Bridge overall.

Chilwell is now attracting interest from clubs in England, Spain and Italy ahead of the January window, and Chelsea are actively encouraging clubs to make a move for the £200,000-per-week defender as they look to get him off their wage bill (Simon Phillips).

Meanwhile, Chukwuemeka is a transfer target for Barcelona, and Italian heavyweights AC Milan have also been linked with the 20-year-old who appears out of Maresca's long-term plans.

Carney Chukwuemeka

Benoit Badiashile had been tipped to leave as early as January, but Fabrizio Romano and other reliable media sources like GiveMeSport's Ben Jacobs are now pouring cold water on the Frenchman's potential exit.

Chelsea officials also have decisions to make on their crop out on loan spells, including Cobham academy graduate and boyhood supporter Trevoh Chalobah.

The Englishman is on a temporary spell at Crystal Palace right now, but the Eagles have no option or obligation to buy him in their deal, so Chalobah is set to return next summer.

Chelsea likely to sell Trevoh Chalobah in 2025

Some reports have even suggested Chelsea could use Chalobah as a makeweight in talks to sign Murillo from Nottingham Forest, with Jacobs sharing his own update on the 25-year-old's future for GMS.

The reporter claims that Chalobah is likely to be sold by Chelsea next year, with Maresca appearing to see no long-term future in west London for the "impressive" versatile defender, who Silva tipped for greatness back in 2021.

"He is a player who I knew from France where he was playing at a lower level for Lorient, and he’s made the step-up, and he’s playing here because he deserves to," said Silva on Chalobah.

“Some people said that he didn’t have the ability to do so but he’s made it because of his own capacities. That’s something that makes me really happy because a player like Trevoh Chalobah is the future of this club.”

Maresca unceremoniously axed Chalobah from his pre-season squad at one point, which would've left a bitter taste in his mouth, and the tactician looks as if he'll be sticking to his guns.