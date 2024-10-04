Stamford Bridge chiefs have personally told Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca to push for the signing of a £47 million player, who they think will strengthen the tactician's options to no end.

Chelsea enjoy terrific start as BlueCo ponder striker signing

It's been quite the start for Maresca in the Premier League, with Chelsea boasting four wins from a possible six and losing just once to champions Man City.

Chelsea's convincing wins over Brighton, West Ham and Wolves were complemented by a smash-and-grab victory at Bournemouth, with summer signing Jadon Sancho grabbing his first assist for the club since making a loan switch from Man United on deadline day.

That was the first of three assists for Sancho, who is justifying Maresca's decision to rescue him from the fringes of Erik ten Hag's squad at Old Trafford. Chelsea were also unlucky not to beat Crystal Palace, as they were held to a 1-1 draw thanks to Dean Henderson's heroics between the sticks.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10

Chelsea's early-season success in the top flight hasn't just been down to superstar Cole Palmer, but also Nicolas Jackson. The Senegal international boasts four goals and three assists in the league so far, bringing into question their need for a new striker at all.

Regardless, it remains the case that Chelsea could look to bring in a new centre-forward in January. Former Man City starlet Liam Delap is now a target for Chelsea, among a few other names in Victor Osimhen, Viktor Gyokeres and Evan Ferguson, according to reliable journalist Simon Phillips.

Another name on their shortlist is Bayer Leverkusen star Victor Boniface, who is turning heads in Germany amid a fine run of form under Xabi Alonso. Boniface racked up 22 goal contributions for the eventual German champions in the Bundesliga last season and has picked up where he left off this campaign.

Chelsea employees tell Maresca to push for Victor Boniface

GiveMeSport have shared a fresh update from Thursday evening, and they write that Chelsea scouts have urged Maresca to push for the signing of Boniface, as they believe the Nigerian could be an excellent new addition to the squad.

Although Boniface isn't interested in a move to England right now, the Blues have apparently refused to rule out the possibility of tempting him next year, but it is most likely to be next summer as the winter window looks like a stretch.

Alonso is also expected to revamp the squad at Leverkusen in 2025, which suggests that an exit for the £47 million Boniface may well be on the cards at some point. An enticing aspect of the player is his likeness to Chelsea legend Didier Drogba, who Alonso has personally compared to the Ivorian icon.

“He has many qualities that could make him as strong as Drogba," said Alonso on Boniface's similarity to Drogba.

"He was a great one, but he is so powerful and can create many problems."