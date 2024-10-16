Chelsea have held exit talks with interested clubs over one player ahead of January, as it is believed he has his sights set on a Stamford Bridge exit.

Players who could leave Chelsea in January or next summer

Enzo Maresca's side take on Liverpool this Sunday, in what is set to be a mouth-watering contest, as the Blues look to upset Arne Slot's Premier League title challenge and potentially mount an assault of their own.

It has been an impressive start to the season for Chelsea's new manager, who has guided the west Londoners to four wins, two draws and just one defeat in the league - which came at the hands of English champions Man City - but now one of their toughest tests of the campaign awaits this weekend.

The likes of Cole Palmer, Nicolas Jackson, Noni Madueke, Jadon Sancho and Moises Caicedo - Chelsea's top performers of the campaign so far according to WhoScored - will play a key role in attempting to thwart the Merseysiders at Anfield.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

However, there are also those squad members who appear destined to play a bit-part role. Maresca has already shown that he's unafraid to axe swathes of players and let them go, with Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Bashir Humphreys all departing on recent loan, permanent or Bosman deals.

Chelsea are prepared to loan out Mykhailo Mudryk in January, so the Ukranian can get some much-needed game time away, while it is believed both Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile could be sold by BlueCo.

AC Milan have also made contact with Carney Chukwuemeka, via his representatives, with the Rossoneri attempting to convince Chelsea's £100,000-per-week gem to make a move to the San Siro in January.

Chukwuemeka now wants to leave Chelsea, so he can get first-team opportunities elsewhere, and the situation is very much the same with left-back Ben Chilwell.

The Englishman, who missed a large portion of last season through injury, isn't enjoying a better time of it under Maresca. Spain international Marc Cucurella is the tactician's preferred option, and Chilwell has been reduced to very limited cup cameos so far as a result.

Ben Chilwell "now wants out" of Chelsea with talks held

Journalist Simon Phillips, via his Substack, has shared an update on the 27-year-old's future this week. He writes that Chilwell "now wants out" of Chelsea, and the feeling is mutual among those within Cobham.

It is believed numerous clubs have already been spoken to about Chilwell ahead of the January window, with the in-demand ex-Leicester City star attracting interest from Fulham, Crystal Palace, Ipswich, and Manchester United - as well as from clubs in La Liga and Serie A - who have approached Chilwell's agents.

Chelsea are actively encouraging clubs to come forward, but as things stand, only loan with obligation-to-buy deals have been offered by interested sides. Todd Boehly and co want a permanent deal, though, and won't entertain any loan offers - so there is still work to do.

"He’s Premier League ready, we know that having played in this league as well as he has for Leicester and he looked like he’d played for us for a long time," said former boss Frank Lampard on Chilwell back in 2020.

"I admired him before because of his ability to be so high up the pitch when you want him, not that he’s being reckless by being there. He just arrives, he’s got the capacity to get up and back, great quality on the ball, and he’s a great lad."