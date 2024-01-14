With the January transfer window well underway, Chelsea are back in the headlines and seeking further reinforcements in an attempt to stop the rot under Mauricio Pochettino in the Premier League. Now, according to reports, the Blues could swoop in and take full advantage of Newcastle United's need to sell players before landing incomings of their own.

Chelsea transfer news

Whilst Chelsea are yet to welcome any reinforcements this month, reports have linked them with moves for Ivan Toney, Etevao Willian and Evan Ferguson in deals that would hand Pochettino a much-needed attacking boost. If they manage to strengthen their frontline this month, Chelsea could yet turn their attention to landing arguably their best deal yet in the summer transfer window, taking full advantage of Newcastle's current situation.

According to reports in Spain, in an unexpected transfer twist, Chelsea are eyeing a move for Bruno Guimaraes, who reportedly has a release clause of €115m (£99m) at St James' Park. The London club are joined in their interest by Liverpool and could face a battle to land the Brazilian.

Newcastle, of course, would like to keep Guimaraes in an ideal world, but 'the club is forced to consider selling players'. The Magpies reportedly recorded losses of £73m last season and now need to sell players in order to stay within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

The sale of Guimaraes would go a long way in allowing Newcastle to welcome further arrivals and avoid any consequences for their hefty losses. And with Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Liverpool and Chelsea reportedly interested, the midfielder is certainly going to be one to watch, especially during the summer transfer window.

"Magnificent" Guimaraes could be Chelsea's best midfielder

If Chelsea managed to land Guimaraes, he could instantly become one of Pochettino's best options at the heart of his midfield. The Newcastle star has played a vital part in the Magpies' recent rise, as they qualified for the Champions League and reached the Carabao Cup final last season. Now, he could have a similar opportunity to take Chelsea back among England's best sides. Here's how Guimaraes' stats compare to the current options at Stamford Bridge.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Key Passes Ball Recoveries Bruno Guimaraes 1 3 31 148 28 122 Enzo Fernandes 2 0 38 122 17 68 Moises Caicedo 0 0 9 81 10 90 Conor Gallagher 0 4 36 108 27 137

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe would undoubtedly prefer to keep hold of Guimaraes, handing the midfielder plenty of praise in his first season at the club. Howe said:

"Yes, they love him and rightly so after today’s performance. He was magnificent in every discipline of the game. I think the biggest compliment I could give him is that on 95 minutes, with tired legs, for sure, for him – he’s getting used to the Premier League – but he’s managed to get himself in the box to score that header.”

In what could be Todd Boehly's smartest move yet, Chelsea could once again steal the headlines in the summer by securing Guimaraes' signature from Newcastle.