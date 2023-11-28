Chelsea are in the market for new players in January and Mykhailo Mudryk has now thrown his own weight behind the idea of bringing a reported target to Stamford Bridge.

Leading up to January, Chelsea will be expected to carry out their extravagant recruitment drive as Mauricio Pochettino aims to bring the best quality available to him in to Stamford Bridge. As most of the footballing world will now know, the Blues have identified Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as their number one striker target as they look to add some elite quality at the top end of the pitch in mid-season, according to The Daily Telegraph.

The report states that the Nigeria international could cost over £100 million to acquire; however, Osimhen is said to be open to the possibility of a move to west London after enduring some difficult relationships in his time at Serie A champions Napoli.

Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez is also believed to be in the sights of Todd Boehly and company following his extraordinary run of form in the Eredivisie; however, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Arsenal all have their eyes on the prolific Mexican forward ahead of the January transfer window.

Potentially available for just £35 million, Gimenez could help to plug the gap in the final third for Chelsea, offering a more cost-effective solution to their goalscoring woes that Osimhen; however, we will need to wait and see on that front.

Chelsea's recent results - all competitions Opponent & result Venue Newcastle United 4-1 Chelsea St James' Park Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City Stamford Bridge Tottenham Hotspur 1-4 Chelsea Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Chelsea 2-0 Blackburn Rovers Stamford Bridge Chelsea 0-2 Brentford Stamford Bridge

Now, another report had indicated that midfield is also a priority for the Blues this window, with one particular target gaining the approval of Chelsea winger Mudryk.

Chelsea keen on Georgiy Sudakov

According to reports in Italy, via Sport Witness, Chelsea are interested in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, who is also believed to have captured the attention of Serie A giants Juventus.

The outlet claim that Chelsea have a financial advantage over Juventus in the hunt to sign the Ukraine international, who Blues' winger Mudryk is said to have urged boss Pochettino to bring to Stamford Bridge. Several other clubs have also took notice of his consistent form in his homeland.

Offering an offensive threat from the engine room this campaign, Sudakov has netted three goals and laid on one assist in 15 appearances across all competitions for Shakhtar Donetsk (Sudakov statistics - Transfermarkt).

Labelled a "top talent" by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 21-year-old has also shown his capacity to be a creative presence on the field, recording an average of 1.5 shots, 1.5 completed dribbles and 1.3 key passes in the Ukrainian top-flight across 2023/24 (Sudakov statistics - WhoScored).

Undoutedly, Sudakov has all of the attributes to be a success in the Premier League and it is unsurprising that Chelsea have made their interest known in his talents.