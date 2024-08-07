A 2023 Chelsea signing is already expected to leave Stamford Bridge this summer, coming after Conor Gallagher agreed to join Atletico Madrid for around £34 million.

Gallagher agrees terms to join Atletico after £34m Chelsea deal agreed

Over the weekend, Gallagher made his decision to join Atletico after Chelsea agreed on a fee with the La Liga side.

Both Chelsea and Diego Simeone's side apparently gave the 24-year-old until the end of the weekend to make his final call, with Gallagher then saying yes to Atletico as he travels to Spain for a medical (Ben Jacobs).

The England midfielder, who started 37 Premier League games under Mauricio Pochettino last season, had just one season left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and rejected the club's proposal of a new two-year deal with the option of an additional year (Ben Jacobs).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

Given Chelsea signing players on very long-term contracts has become increasingly commonplace, we can sympathize with Gallagher's decision to sign a five-year deal at Atletico instead, considering he was a key player for Pochettino over 2023/2024 and should be offered a new deal reflecting his value to the team.

The £34 million which Enzo Maresca's men will recieve for Gallagher counts as pure profit through the lense of PSR, with the player's contract situation giving Chelsea little choice to sell him, but it could've potentially been avoided with more substantial new contract terms.

The club have been widely criticised for agreeing to sell Gallagher, including from French World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit.

"They are selling their best players and academy graduates. Conor Gallagher was Chelsea’s best player last season and was practically the captain for most of it because Reece James was injured," said Petit to Gambling Zone (via The Metro).

"He plays for the national team. He came through the academy and you’re going to sell him for how much? £30 million? He’s probably the best midfielder in the squad.

"How can Gallagher be worth £30 million is Manuel Ugarte is worth £60 or £70 million? It doesn’t make sense to me. I don’t get it. I don’t understand the decisions being made at the club."

David Datro Fofana expected to leave Chelsea after Gallagher

Alongside Romelu Lukaku, who is in widely reported talks to join Napoli, another player who could leave Chelsea with Gallagher is 2023 signing and striker David Datro Fofana.

Now, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano says that Fofana is expected to leave Chelsea and Leicester City are in pole position to sign him on loan with a potential obligation to buy clause.

"David Datro Fofana, expected to leave Chelsea this summer on loan with possible obligation-to-buy clause," said Romano. "Understand Leicester City are currently leading the race with Stuttgart and Villarreal also interested."

The Ivory Coast international joined from Molde in January last year for around £8-10 million, spending the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, where he notched four Premier League goals.