Fabrizio Romano says one Chelsea forward is expected to leave, even after the summer transfer deadline day cut-off at 11pm on Friday, meaning supporters can expect even more activity in the coming days.

Chelsea spend £271 million on 13 new summer signings in busy window

BlueCo, as ever, splashed the cash on an array of signings at Chelsea, with their busyness in transfer windows becoming largely commonplace, and ever since Clearlake Capital's takeover of the club in 2022.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all put pen to paper on moves to Stamford Bridge, with new head coach Enzo Maresca fiercely backed ahead of his debut campaign in the Chelsea dugout.

In total, including their reported £51 million acquisition of Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian, who'll join Chelsea in 2025, the west Londoners spent around £271 million in a serious shake-up of the squad.

Chelsea also attempted a late bid for Napoli star Victor Osimhen, but despite being in talks with his club and the player's representatives throughout Friday, the Blues couldn't get a deal for him over the line in time.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots per 90 3.86 Key passes per 90 1.05 Successful take-ons per 90 0.73 WhoScored

A host of big names also left Chelsea for pastures new, including a pretty blockbuster exit to Arsenal for Raheem Sterling, which dominated the headlines on deadline day.

Alongside Sterling, other players to seal a last-gasp move away from Chelsea come in the form of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Romelu Lukaku, Armando Broja and Trevoh Chalobah, with the quartet leaving either on loan or permanently.

Chelsea will be especially overjoyed to get Lukaku's previous £325,000-per-week wages off the books as they seriously trim their salary bill, and the Belgian could be granted a new lease of life under Antonio Conte in Serie A.

The pair worked together at Inter and helped to guide the Nerazzurri to an impressive Scudetto triumph in the 2021/22 season.

David Datro Fofana expected to leave Chelsea after deadline day

As per Romano, another forward in Chelsea ace David Datro Fofana could quit the club after Lukaku and Broja - despite the UK transfer window's closure.

Indeed, it is believed Fofana is expected to leave Chelsea after deadline day, with a host of windows still open. Belgian, Turkish, Dutch and Portuguese clubs remain capable of doing business, for the next 48 hours at least, while the Saudis could also offer the 21-year-old an escape route.

The Ivory Coast international spent the second half of last season on loan at Burnley, scoring four league goals and proving he can cut it at the highest level. Fofana could be a great opportunity for clubs abroad, as he doesn't look too likely to feature much for Maresca this term.