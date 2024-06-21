Fabrizio Romano says a young Chelsea player is seen as "important" by Enzo Maresca's side, as their new head coach decides on his best team for next season behind the scenes.

Maresca's plans at Chelsea take effect ahead of next season

The Italian is preparing for his first full campaign in charge of Chelsea after Stamford Bridge chiefs decided that he was their best option to replace the departed Mauricio Pochettino.

Maresca guided Leicester City to the Championship title and automatic promotion in his first campaign away from Man City's backroom, and the Foxes performances helped to alert Chelsea to their ideal Pochettino replacement.

Chelsea's squad are said to be excited by what Maresca will bring to Stamford Bridge, and the club believe they've landed an "incredible" new head coach.

“Although it’s true several players were disappointed to see Mauricio Pochettino leave, there is already excitement at what Maresca can bring," said journalist Ben Jacobs to CaughtOffside recently.

“Chelsea’s players believe momentum is on their side and Maresca’s favoured 4-3-3 should favour the squad he inherits. Sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley led the process replace Pochettino, whilst co-owner Behdad Eghbali was in London and heavily involved.

Enzo Maresca's record at Leicester City last season Total (Transfermarkt) Games managed 53 Wins 36 Draws 4 Losses 13 Points averaged per game 2.11

“Chelsea feel they have got an incredible manager. The ownership have always looked to the early days of Mikel Arteta, and the patience shown to him, and have even watched Amazon’s ‘All of Nothing’ documentary.

“Chelsea’s leadership team want to be patient, despite Maresca being their fourth permanent manager. The belief is Maresca is the perfect profile: young, progressive, possession based and, of course, a Pep disciple.”

Maresca is believed to have plans for a few of his players already. Indeed, it's been claimed that Cole Palmer could be the focal point of Chelsea's side next season, and Maresca is said to be a real admirer of goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Andrey Santos could also be set for a first-team role at Chelsea in Maresca's debut campaign, and an update has now emerged on how Noni Madueke is viewed in west London.

Madueke seen as "important player for Chelsea"

The £50,000-per-week winger has been linked with a move to Juventus and mentioned as a possible makeweight in Chelsea talks to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace.

However, Romano has told CaughtOffside that Madueke is seen as an "important" player at Chelsea - suggesting Maresca has plans for the 22-year-old after all.

“I’m also aware of a Chelsea rumour involving Noni Madueke and Juventus, but I have no updates on this at the moment," said Romano.

“Madueke is an important player for Chelsea, so there is really nothing concrete on his future so far. We will see if something changes in the next weeks, but for now Juventus are also focused on the Douglas Luiz swap deal with Aston Villa.”