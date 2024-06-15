Chelsea chiefs believe they will seal and formalise a £55 million signing "in a matter of days", amid their ongoing talks over a deal for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran.

Chelsea in ongoing Jhon Duran talks as Villa eye swap deal

The summer transfer window is now officially open for business, with Enzo Maresca's side wasting no time at all as they seek to bolster their attacking ranks.

Chelsea could sign as many as two strikers depending on factors like player sales, according to some reports, and it is widely reported that they've started on a potential deal for Duran from Villa.

There have been suggestions that Villa could want as much as £42 million for Duran, but reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano have since come out and said that Unai Emery's side would like players included as part of the agreement.

Jhon Duran's best league games for Aston Villa last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Aston Villa 3-3 Liverpool 8.36 Aston Villa 3-1 Crystal Palace 7.48 Aston Villa 4-0 Everton 7.38 Man City 4-1 Aston Villa 6.90 Aston Villa 3-2 Burnley 6.80

Player-plus-cash deals are becoming a key part of Villa's transfer window, with Monchi looking to strike the same arrangement in talks with Juventus to sell Douglas Luiz. Villa could get Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie, plus £17 million, for Luiz (Fabrizio Romano) - with Chelsea potentially having to mirror the deal in Duran negotiations.

Amid their talks for the Colombian, it is also believed that Chelsea have made an approach to sign Crystal Palace star Michael Olise this week. Alongside Villa, it is believed player-plus-cash deals are possible in those discussions as well.

Noni Madueke could be offered by Chelsea to Palace in a deal for Olise, with Raheem Sterling's name also being floated in conversations. It's been a busy week at Stamford Bridge, with Romano now sharing that they hope to complete another signing imminently.

Chelsea to seal Estevao Willian deal in a "matter of days"

As per the respected reporter, Chelsea believe they will seal a £55 million deal for Estevao Willian in a "matter of days" - amid their talks over Olise and Duran.

The Brazilian starlet carries a big reputation, and has already drawn comparisons to arguably the greatest footballer to have ever lived, albeit through his agent, who thinks he is destined for footballing greatness during his career.

"He’s a real phenomenon," said Estevao's agent, Andre Cury, to AS (via Sport Witness).

"He’s the next Ballon d’Or [winner]. His name is Estevão. He’s very similar to Leo. He has power from set pieces, he is also left-footed. Not physically, because he’s taller, he’s black, but there are things that remind Messi.”